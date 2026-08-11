ABVP Clashes With Police in Ranchi Over Jharkhand Exam Row

ABVP members clashed with Ranchi police and climbed police vehicles during an Assembly gherao march over recruitment exam irregularities.
Protesters demanded the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into the irregularities, and recruitment process reforms.
The clash followed a police lathi-charge, water cannon, and tear gas deployment against JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed with police during a march to the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Police detained several protesters in the old Vidhan Sabha area, where some activists climbed onto police vans during the chaos, Hindustan Times reported. The student organisation, which is affiliated to the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had planned a gherao of the assembly. Detained protesters raised slogans during the clash.
The protests and a statewide 'Jharkhand Bandh' erupted over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Job aspirants are protesting against exams held by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Escalation of Student Protests
Tensions escalated following a police lathi-charge on Monday, August 10, 2026. Thousands of JPSC and JSSC job aspirants breached barricades as they marched towards the assembly. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells near the Jagannathpur Temple, injuring several protesters.
The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process. To protest the police action against the students, the BJP called for a statewide shutdown on August 10.
Government Slams BJP
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari hit back at the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to hijack the peaceful student movement. Ansari accused the BJP of using "children as a shield" to drive its agenda against the state government.
Ansari said: "We have clearly stated that we support peaceful movements. However, the way the BJP tried to hijack the students' movement yesterday is not right. They sent troublemakers into the movement to crush it."
The minister questioned the opposition party's authority to declare a shutdown.
Ansari said: "Who are you to interfere in the students' movement? Who called you? Today you called for a bandh. Why? Who are you to declare a shutdown? The entire market is open. They put up bamboo barricades, and we are removing them."