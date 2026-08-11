ABVP Clashes With Police in Ranchi Over Jharkhand Exam Row

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed with police during a march to the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Police detained several protesters in the old Vidhan Sabha area, where some activists climbed onto police vans during the chaos, Hindustan Times reported. The student organisation, which is affiliated to the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had planned a gherao of the assembly. Detained protesters raised slogans during the clash.