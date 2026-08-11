Spy Cameras On UK Navy Drones Sent Signals To China: Report

Chinese-made cameras fitted to UK Navy drones reportedly sent signals to China
The cameras transmitted “heartbeat” communications showing that the devices were online
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said no sensitive data was accessed or transmitted externally
Chinese-made cameras fitted to British military surveillance drones were found transmitting signals to an internet address in China, raising security concerns over equipment used by the Royal Marines.
According to a report by The Telegraph, The cameras were fitted to K3 Scout surveillance drones supplied by British defence contractor Kraken Technology Group. An investigation found that the cameras transmitted "heartbeat communications" designed to show that the devices were online and functioning.
The signals were sent to an IP address in China. The cameras reportedly continued transmitting even when the drones themselves were switched off.
The drones form part of a £12 million fleet used by the Royal Marines since March and were also involved in preparations for Britain's planned deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, as per the report.
UK Denies Data Breach
Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there was no evidence that sensitive military information had been accessed or transmitted outside the country.
"A thorough investigation found no evidence of MoD data or systems being accessed, compromised or transmitted externally," an MoD spokesperson said, according to The Telegraph.
The ministry said a routine cyber vulnerability assessment had identified an issue affecting a subsystem used by the Royal Navy. Following the discovery, internet connectivity to the cameras was removed.
The cameras had been sourced from a third-party supplier, which had reportedly provided assurances about their security.
Wider Security Concerns
The K3 Scout model has also been purchased by the US Special Operations Command and has taken part in NATO trials in the Baltic. The discovery has prompted calls from British opposition politicians for an urgent audit of military equipment for potentially vulnerable Chinese-made components.
The incident comes amid wider concerns in Britain over the security risks posed by Chinese technology in sensitive infrastructure and defence equipment. However, the MoD's position remains that there is no evidence that British military data or systems were compromised or transmitted to China.