Lithuania Says Russia Could Deploy Captured Ukrainian Drones In Baltic Region

Lithuania has warned that Russia could repurpose captured Ukrainian drones for operations in the Baltic region
Officials said there is no intelligence of an imminent attack but highlighted growing hybrid threats to NATO's eastern flank
The warning comes amid heightened regional concerns over sabotage, cyberattacks and critical infrastructure security
Lithuania on Thursday has warned that Russia could use Ukrainian drones captured during the war to carry out attacks in the Baltic region, raising fresh concerns about hybrid threats against NATO's eastern members.
According to Reuters, Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said Russia could modify drones recovered from the battlefield and use them to conduct sabotage or create uncertainty in neighbouring countries. The warning comes amid growing concern that Moscow is increasingly relying on hybrid tactics alongside conventional military operations.
While Lithuanian officials said there was no intelligence indicating an imminent attack, they stressed that security agencies were preparing for a broader range of threats as the war in Ukraine continues.
Growing Hybrid Threats
The warning reflects wider concerns among NATO's eastern members over Russia's use of hybrid tactics, including cyberattacks, disinformation, sabotage and incursions involving drones.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have repeatedly accused Moscow of attempting to destabilise the region through non-conventional means while avoiding direct military confrontation with the alliance.
Regional Security Concerns
The latest warning follows heightened tensions across the Baltic region in recent months. Earlier last month, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland called for stronger protection of critical infrastructure and closer NATO coordination after a series of suspected sabotage incidents and security breaches linked to Russia, according to the Associated Press.
The four countries warned that attacks on energy infrastructure, transport networks and communications systems had become an increasing security concern since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltic states are among NATO's most exposed members due to their proximity to Russia and Belarus. Officials have repeatedly warned that even limited drone incursions or sabotage operations could be used to test alliance responses, disrupt critical infrastructure or undermine public confidence without triggering a full-scale military confrontation.
Lithuania's latest assessment underscores growing concern that technologies developed or captured during the Ukraine war could increasingly be deployed beyond the battlefield as part of Russia's broader pressure campaign against Europe.