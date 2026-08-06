LAFC Vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2026: Goalkeeper Hasal Shines As Los Angeles Outlast Chivas In Penalty Drama

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Los Angeles FC defeated CD Guadalajara 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation time during their opening Leagues Cup 2026 match at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 38th minute off a precise cross from David Martinez, but the lead was short-lived, as Chivas de Guadalajara equalised four minutes later. Roberto Alvarado capitalised on an assist from Bryan Gonzalez to drill a clinical strike past the keeper. A scoreless second half sent the game directly into penalties. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal became the hero for the Black and Gold by saving a crucial sudden-death penalty from Chivas captain Luis Romo, allowing Jude Terry to convert the final spot-kick for the extra point. On matchday 2, LAFC will host Toluca FC; meanwhile, Guadalajara will travel to PayPal Park in San Jose to face FC Dallas.

Leagues Cup Soccer: Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, left, celebrates with midfielder Ryan Raposo after the team's win against Chivas Guadalajara during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Soccer: Chivas Guadalajara vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC midfielder Jude Terry makes the winning penalty kick during a penalty shoot out against Chivas Guadalajara during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Football: Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Thomas Hasal reacts after saving a penalty kick during a penalty shoot out against Chivas Guadalajara during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Football: Chivas Guadalajara vs Los Angeles FC
Chivas Guadalajara stands during a penalty shootout against Los Angeles FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup 2026: Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga reacts after making a penalty kick during a penalty shoot out against Chivas Guadalajara during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup 2026: Chivas Guadalajara vs Los Angeles FC
Chivas Guadalajara fans light flares during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Chivas Guadalajara in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara
A security guard removes a flare from the field during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Chivas Guadalajara in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min, left, shoots against Chivas Guadalajara midfielders Daniel Aguirre, center, and Fernando Gonzalez during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup Chivas LAFC Soccer
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, right, makes a save against Chivas forward Armando González during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Leagues Cup LAFC Chivas Soccer
Chivas Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Rangel makes a save during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara Leagues Cup Soccer
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against the Chivas Guadalajara in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Chivas Guadalajara vs Los Angeles FC Leagues Cup Soccer
Fans hold up banners during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match between Los Angeles FC and the Chivas Guadalajara in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
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Los Angeles FC Vs Chivas Guadalajara Leagues Cup Football
Chivas Guadalajara forward Roberto Alvarado, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

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