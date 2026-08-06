LAFC Vs Guadalajara, Leagues Cup 2026: Goalkeeper Hasal Shines As Los Angeles Outlast Chivas In Penalty Drama

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 August 2026 5:32 pm

Los Angeles FC defeated CD Guadalajara 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation time during their opening Leagues Cup 2026 match at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 38th minute off a precise cross from David Martinez, but the lead was short-lived, as Chivas de Guadalajara equalised four minutes later. Roberto Alvarado capitalised on an assist from Bryan Gonzalez to drill a clinical strike past the keeper. A scoreless second half sent the game directly into penalties. Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal became the hero for the Black and Gold by saving a crucial sudden-death penalty from Chivas captain Luis Romo, allowing Jude Terry to convert the final spot-kick for the extra point. On matchday 2, LAFC will host Toluca FC; meanwhile, Guadalajara will travel to PayPal Park in San Jose to face FC Dallas.