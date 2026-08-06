Infantino Attends WAFCON Match Amid FIFA Governance Crisis

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino was present at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, to witness a Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Group C match between Malawi and Zambia on Wednesday. Despite losing 1-2, debutants Malawi qualified for the knockouts as group winners. Infantino's attendance followed intense administrative pressure. Earlier in the day, he held a marathon executive crisis meeting at the FIFA Africa office in Rabat to address an internal rebellion led by senior figures, including Arsene Wenger and Mattias Grafstrom. The row targeted a slammed commercial plan, FIFA Forward Enterprise, which sought to sell tournament rights to private investors. Subsequently, Infantino issued written apologies for failing to consult member associations on the project. While the board reaffirmed political support for his presidency, the public appearance at the match allowed him to show solidarity with African football leadership alongside Moroccan Federation chief Fouzi Lekjaa.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino leaves after attending a Women AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
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Gianni Infantino FIFA president
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and president of Moroccan Royal Football Federation Fouzi Lekjaa attend a Women's AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends a Women's AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, right, leaves after attending a Women's AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino leaves after attending a Women's AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino leaves after attending a Women AFCON 2026 soccer match between Malawi and Zambia, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP

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