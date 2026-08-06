New Study Links Canada's Wildfires To Human-Driven Climate Change

What Did The Study Find?

The study by World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that fire weather seen in Canada this year is no longer a rare event. This event is twice likely to occur. Burning of coal, oil and gas had overheated the planet, causing the wildfire. The climate-influenced conditions, WWA found, dried vegetation and soils. Thus, they are more prone to combustion. The fires are now expected every two to six years in the Northwest Territories and every six to 15 years in Ontario.