Manchester City Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2026-27:Citizens Edge Black Cats in Eight-Goal Etihad Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 September 2026 3:43 pm

Manchester City maintained their 100% record at the summit of the Premier League with a chaotic and thrilling 5–3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.The game exploded into life early, with Enzo Fernández opening the scoring for City with a clever free-kick, before Brian Brobbey responded immediately. The first half alone featured five goals as Rayan Cherki and an inspired Antoine Semenyo traded blows with Brobbey, leaving City ahead 3–2 at the break. Sunderland refused to back down, and Brobbey completed a brilliant hat-trick past the hour mark to keep the visitors breathing down City's neck at 4–3. However, Erling Haaland settled any nerves with a late strike in the 81st minute, securing a 5–3 win that moves City three points clear at the top of the table.