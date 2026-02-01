Manchester City Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2026-27:Citizens Edge Black Cats in Eight-Goal Etihad Thriller

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Manchester City maintained their 100% record at the summit of the Premier League with a chaotic and thrilling 5–3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.The game exploded into life early, with Enzo Fernández opening the scoring for City with a clever free-kick, before Brian Brobbey responded immediately. The first half alone featured five goals as Rayan Cherki and an inspired Antoine Semenyo traded blows with Brobbey, leaving City ahead 3–2 at the break. Sunderland refused to back down, and Brobbey completed a brilliant hat-trick past the hour mark to keep the visitors breathing down City's neck at 4–3. However, Erling Haaland settled any nerves with a late strike in the 81st minute, securing a 5–3 win that moves City three points clear at the top of the table.

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EPL: Manchester City vs Sunderland Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland walks off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL: Sunderland vs Manchester City Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2026-27: Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Manchester City vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Trai Hume goes for a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL 2026-27: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, celeebrates after scoring fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo reacts after scoring third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League 2026-27: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Cherki celebrate second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Ruben Dias, right, fouls Sunderland's Brian Brobbey during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey carries the ball after scoring a hat trick, after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Sunderland EPL
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Sunderland vs Manchester City
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores a hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Sunderland vs Manchester City EPL
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring opener during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Sunderland English Premier League
Manchester City's Marc Guehi heads the ball over Sunderland's Thomas Meunier during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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