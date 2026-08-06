Post-Bazball Era Begins: Joe Root Leads England's New-Look Squad Against Pakistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England have named their squad for the first two Pakistan Tests, with Joe Root returning as captain and Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, and Sam Cook earning recalls

Post-Bazball Era Begins: Joe Root Leads Englands New-Look Squad Against Pakistan
File Photo: England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring century. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • Joe Root begins his second stint as England's Test captain in the opening two matches against Pakistan

  • Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and Sam Cook return, while Jordan Cox is promoted to No. 3 after Jacob Bethell's injury

  • The Pakistan series marks England's first Test assignment since the end of the Stokes-McCullum "Bazball" era

England have unveiled their squad for the opening two Tests against Pakistan, marking the start of a new chapter in the country's red-ball cricket.

With Ben Stokes retired from Test cricket and Brendon McCullum stepping away from the format, the selectors have named a 16-man squad that blends familiar faces with returning names as Joe Root begins his second stint as permanent Test captain.

The three-match series begins at Headingley on August 19 before moving to Lord's on August 27. While Root will lead the side on the field, Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach before Stephen Fleming officially takes charge later this year.

Lawrence, Pope Return as England Reshape Batting Unit

One of the biggest talking points is the return of Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope, both of whom had fallen out of England's first-choice plans. Lawrence has forced his way back after an impressive County Championship campaign and is expected to slot into the middle order, with his useful off-spin providing England an additional bowling option.

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Jordan Cox is another player handed a significant opportunity. After making his Test debut lower down the order earlier this summer, the Essex batter has now been promoted to No. 3 following Jacob Bethell's knee injury, which has ruled him out of the entire Pakistan series. The move underlines England's faith in Cox despite his limited experience in the role at Test level.

Sam Cook also returns to strengthen the pace attack, while Brydon Carse is back after injury. Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Matthew Fisher complete an impressive group of fast bowlers as England prepare for Pakistan's batting lineup. Shoaib Bashir remains the lone specialist spinner in the squad.

Root Leads England Into a New Era

Although the end of the Stokes-McCullum partnership signals the close of the celebrated "Bazball" era, England's latest selection suggests evolution rather than revolution.

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith continue to form the core of the batting order, while the recalls of Pope and Lawrence indicate the selectors are prepared to reward domestic performances instead of relying solely on established combinations.

National selector Marcus North explained the thinking behind the squad.

"We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team."

The series also carries added significance in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with both England and Pakistan looking to improve their standings after inconsistent starts to the cycle. Pakistan arrive fresh from levelling their two-Test series against West Indies, setting up an intriguing contest against a refreshed England side eager to make a winning start under Root's renewed leadership.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

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