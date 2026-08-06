Vozinha Unveiled: Cape Verde Legend Steps Onto The Pitch As New Colo-Colo Player

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Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has been officially unveiled by Chilean giants Colo-Colo at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium. The 40-year-old, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, secured a six-month contract with a one-year extension option. He arrived as a free agent following a stint with Portuguese second-division side Chaves. Vozinha became a global viral sensation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he kept a clean sheet against Spain and famously guided his nation to the knockout stages. He's likely to make his club debut on August 16 against O'Higgins. Interestingly, he received a unique policy exemption from the Chilean Football Federation to wear his beloved nickname "Vozinha" on his jersey instead of his legal surname. Colo-Colo aim to protect their 12-point lead at the top of the Chilean Primera Division table after 17 matches, and the addition of Vozinha's leadership provides a major boost.

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha kicks a soccer ball to Colo Colo supporters at his welcoming event at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha acknowledges Colo Colo soccer fans at his welcoming event at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha acknowledges Colo Colo soccer fans at his welcoming event at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha waves to Colo Colo soccer fans at his welcoming event at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha poses for photos during his presentation as a new player for Colo Colo at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha puts on his new Colo Colo jersey during his presentation as a new player at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, left, Colo Colo's President Anibal Mosa, center, and Colo Colo's sports manager Daniel Moron attend Vozinha's presentation as a new player at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Fans of Colo-Colo react as Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha arrives at the airport ahead of a move to Colo-Colo in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

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