Vozinha Unveiled: Cape Verde Legend Steps Onto The Pitch As New Colo-Colo Player

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 August 2026 3:49 pm

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has been officially unveiled by Chilean giants Colo-Colo at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium. The 40-year-old, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, secured a six-month contract with a one-year extension option. He arrived as a free agent following a stint with Portuguese second-division side Chaves. Vozinha became a global viral sensation at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he kept a clean sheet against Spain and famously guided his nation to the knockout stages. He's likely to make his club debut on August 16 against O'Higgins. Interestingly, he received a unique policy exemption from the Chilean Football Federation to wear his beloved nickname "Vozinha" on his jersey instead of his legal surname. Colo-Colo aim to protect their 12-point lead at the top of the Chilean Primera Division table after 17 matches, and the addition of Vozinha's leadership provides a major boost.