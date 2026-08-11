Mohan Bhagwat's US Visit: Why The RSS Is Looking Abroad

Mohan Bhagwat is set to address Indian-Americans at New York's Madison Square Garden on August 29 as part of the RSS's centenary-year outreach.
The visit is expected to focus on engaging the Indian diaspora and presenting the Sangh's ideas on social harmony, culture and India's civilisational role.
The event follows a wider international push by the RSS, including Dattatreya Hosabale's April visits to the US, UK and Germany.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to travel to the United States later this month as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh marks its centenary year, with the visit expected to focus heavily on the Indian diaspora and Hindu-American community.
The centrepiece will be a "Universal Oneness Celebrations" event at New York's Madison Square Garden on August 29, where Bhagwat is scheduled to address Indian-Americans. The programme is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) and according to media reports, is expected to bring together more than 5,000 people.
The trip is significant because it comes after the RSS has substantially expanded its international engagement during its centenary year. While the organisation has long had an overseas presence through groups such as Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), Bhagwat's appearance at a high-profile American venue gives the outreach considerably greater visibility.
What is the RSS trying to achieve through the US visit?
The RSS has presented its centenary-year international outreach primarily as an effort to explain its ideas and experience to overseas audiences and engage with Indian-origin communities.
That effort is part of a broader centenary programme that the organisation says has two objectives: organisational expansion and engagement with what it calls the "constructive forces" of society around social harmony and other social issues. The RSS has identified Panch Parivartan—social harmony, family awareness, environmental protection, selfhood and civic duties—as central themes of the centenary campaign.
The US therefore offers the Sangh an important audience beyond its traditional base in India. The Indian-American community includes professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, students and community leaders with connections to both countries. Engaging this audience allows the RSS to present its understanding of Indian civilisation, culture and social organisation directly to people who can influence conversations about India in American society.
The organisation's own description of its centenary outreach abroad has emphasised dialogue and a "global good" rather than electoral politics.
Why is the Indian diaspora important to the Sangh?
The Indian-American community has become an increasingly influential bridge between India and the United States. Diaspora organisations have helped build cultural, educational, philanthropic and professional networks connecting the two countries.
For the RSS and organisations inspired by it, the diaspora also provides a natural constituency for conversations about Indian culture and Hindu identity. The organisation's overseas network includes Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, which operates in several countries and conducts shakhas and community activities.
The RSS's international outreach is therefore not beginning with Bhagwat's visit. In April 2026, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale spent ten days in the UK, US and Germany as part of the centenary-year programme. His US engagements included a science and technology summit at Stanford and a community reception in Virginia involving Indian-American community figures.
That earlier visit provides an indication of the kind of audience the Sangh is seeking to reach: academics, scientists, business leaders, community organisations and members of the Indian diaspora.
Why engage with Hindu-American organisations?
The RSS has historically viewed the Hindu diaspora as an important part of its broader cultural outreach. Organisations associated with the wider Sangh ecosystem have developed networks around Hindu cultural education, community service, youth programmes and advocacy.
The August 29 event is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, rather than by the RSS directly. Organisers describe the gathering as bringing together Hindu cultural, spiritual, service and community organisations.
Th. Bhagwat's visit is primarily an organisational and community outreach exercise.
At the same time, the scale and location of the event make it symbolically important. Madison Square Garden has previously hosted major Indian diaspora events, including high-profile appearances by Indian political leaders. Putting the RSS chief on the same kind of prominent platform signals the organisation's ambition to communicate its ideas to a large and influential overseas audience.
What ideas is Bhagwat likely to present?
The precise agenda of the August 29 address has not yet been publicly detailed. However, Bhagwat's recent centenary-year speeches provide some indication of the themes likely to feature.
He has repeatedly described the RSS's worldview in terms of social harmony, cultural rootedness, civic responsibility and India's civilisational role in the world. In 2025, while speaking during the RSS's centenary lecture series, Bhagwat said the organisation's purpose was linked to India's emergence as a "Vishwaguru", or a guide to the world.
The RSS has also promoted the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or the world as one family, as an important element of its worldview. Its centenary-year messaging has connected this concept with social harmony and India's contribution to global society.
Hosabale's April US visit followed a similar line. At Stanford, he discussed Hindu philosophy, civilisational leadership and India's relationship with the US, while at a Virginia reception he spoke about India's global vision and civilisational foundations.
Is this part of a larger global RSS expansion?
Yes, at least in terms of the organisation's own stated centenary strategy.
The RSS has spent decades developing overseas networks, particularly through HSS. But the centenary year has provided an opportunity to make that international presence more visible and structured.
The April 2026 engagements in the US, UK and Germany were explicitly presented by the RSS as part of its centenary outreach. The organisation said the visits were intended to offer a reflection on its 100-year experience and engage with communities and institutions around ideas of global welfare.
The international programme can therefore be seen as the overseas counterpart of a much larger centenary exercise: consolidate the organisation's existing networks, introduce its ideas to wider audiences and expand its social footprint.
Why does the Madison Square Garden event matter?
The venue itself gives the visit political and symbolic weight.
Bhagwat is not travelling to the US as a representative of the Indian government. Nevertheless, an RSS chief addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at one of New York's most recognisable venues represents a significant moment for an organisation whose influence in India extends far beyond its formal membership.
It also reflects the changing confidence of the Indian diaspora in organising around cultural and civilisational themes. The event gives Bhagwat an opportunity to speak directly to a community that occupies an increasingly prominent position in American public life.
For the RSS, the objective appears to be broader than simply mobilising diaspora supporters. Its recent international engagements suggest an attempt to place Sangh ideas into conversations involving science, technology, culture, civilisational thought, social harmony and India's role in the world.