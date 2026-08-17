Thousands Stranded Without Aid As Indonesia Quake Death Toll Hits 68

A magnitude-7.7 earthquake has killed 68 people in eastern Indonesia
About 12,800 residents remain displaced, with more than 1,300 homes damaged
Landslides and blocked roads are complicating efforts to deliver food, water and medical aid
Thousands of people in eastern Indonesia were waiting for food, water and shelter on Monday after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake killed at least 68 people and damaged homes and public buildings.
The death toll rose from 54 to 68 on Monday, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency. More than 200 people were injured, while about 12,800 residents remained unable to return home and were staying in temporary shelters across Flores island.
According to AFP, more than 1,300 homes were damaged, including nearly 250 on Flores alone. Schools, health facilities and government buildings were also affected, while landslides continued to block roads to some of the worst-hit areas.
Aid Efforts
Many survivors spent the night outside under tarpaulins because their homes had collapsed or developed dangerous cracks and aftershocks remained a concern.
"We're on our own here," a resident in Mbay told AFP, saying there had been no tents, medicine, food or drinking water in his area. Indonesia's air force has deployed aircraft carrying 13 tonnes of emergency supplies, including food, clothing, clean water and medical equipment. Helicopters were also being used to reach isolated communities, while the military was helping distribute aid.
The government also plans to establish emergency field hospitals in several areas. Medical teams in damaged facilities have been treating patients in difficult conditions after hospitals themselves were affected.
Rescue Operations
Rescuers continued searching collapsed structures even though no new missing-person reports had been received, AFP reported.
The East Nusa Tenggara governor has declared a 14-day state of emergency as authorities work to restore access and deliver supplies to isolated communities.
The earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday. Earlier, a tsunami warning was issued after waves of less than one metre were recorded before the warning was lifted about three hours later. Outlook India reported that landslides and damaged roads initially hampered rescue efforts in areas close to the epicentre.