Britain European Championships Athletics

Gold medalist Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, silver medalist Poland's Maria Zodzik, left, and bronze medalist Montenegro's Marija Vukovic pose after the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England,. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Montenegro's Marija Vukovic makes an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Gold medalist Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez catches a flag to celebrate after the men's triple jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh makes an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez makes an attempt in the men's triple jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Romell Glave anchors the Britain team to the gold medal in the men's 4 X 100 meters relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh reacts after an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh stays warm between attempts in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Imani-Lara Lansiquot of Britain wins the gold medal for the British team in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Ireland's Andrew Coscoran celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 1,500 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Netherlands' Stefan Nillessen celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Sweden's Andreas Almgren celebrates winning the men's 10,000 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Norway's Henriette Jaeger celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Ireland's Kate O'Connor celebrates after winning the gold medal in the heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Ireland's Kate O'Connor kisses her gold medal after winning the heptathlon competition at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow