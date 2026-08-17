Britain European Championships Athletics

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Britain European Championships Athletics

Britain European Championships Athletics
Gold medalist Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh, silver medalist Poland's Maria Zodzik, left, and bronze medalist Montenegro's Marija Vukovic pose after the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England,. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Montenegro's Marija Vukovic makes an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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European Athletics Championships
Gold medalist Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez catches a flag to celebrate after the men's triple jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh makes an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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European Athletics Championships
Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez makes an attempt in the men's triple jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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European Athletics Championships
Romell Glave anchors the Britain team to the gold medal in the men's 4 X 100 meters relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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European Athletics Championships
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh reacts after an attempt in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh stays warm between attempts in the women's high jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Imani-Lara Lansiquot of Britain wins the gold medal for the British team in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Ireland's Andrew Coscoran celebrates winning the bronze medal in the men's 1,500 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Netherlands' Stefan Nillessen celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Sweden's Andreas Almgren celebrates winning the men's 10,000 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Norway's Henriette Jaeger celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meters final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Ireland's Kate O'Connor celebrates after winning the gold medal in the heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Britain European Championships Athletics
Ireland's Kate O'Connor kisses her gold medal after winning the heptathlon competition at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow

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