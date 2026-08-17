Anders Antonsen Prefers Delhi Summers Over Winters - Even If It Means Another USD 5,000 India Open Fine

Anders Antonsen is satisfied with Delhi’s conditions during the World Championships but remains concerned about winter air pollution
The Danish shuttler is undecided about playing the India Open next year, citing Delhi’s January-February pollution
Antonsen begins his World Championships campaign against Dicky Dwi Pangestu in the Round of 64 on Monday
Anders Antonsen has no complaints about the conditions in New Delhi right now. For the Danish shuttler, the problem has never been the city itself, but the air pollution that grips the capital during the winter months - a concern that continues to make him wary of playing the India Open in January or February.
Antonsen, who withdrew from the India Open earlier this year citing air pollution, is currently in the capital for the BWF World Championships. With the tournament being held in August, the World No. 4 said the conditions are perfectly manageable and a far cry from what Delhi can be like during the winter.
“I have not been here in three and a half years or something. Last time was in 2023. As I understand it, there is a big, big difference from season to season when it comes to the pollution,” Antonsen said during a pre-tournament media interaction.
“So in January, it's pretty crazy. This is just fine. I have experienced way worse air pollution than it is right now. So, this I'm okay with.”
He also had positive things to say about the facilities at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where the World Championships are being staged.
“As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty and the practice facilities are good as well. All in all, so far I'm happy,” he said.
However, Antonsen's experience in Delhi this time has not changed his stance on the India Open. He skipped the Super 750 tournament earlier this year and was subsequently fined USD 5,000 under BWF's mandatory participation rules.
Asked if he could feature in next year's edition, Antonsen said he has not made a final decision, but admitted he was not pleased to see the tournament continue to fall during the period when Delhi's pollution is at its worst.
“I wasn't happy to see it, to be honest. The BWF gives out these fines if you don't show up to Super 750 or above, and every year it's like when I see the calendar, I'm like, okay, they are just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine,” he said.
“I don't know if next year will be the same. I haven't really decided 100 per cent yet.”
The Dane believes the BWF should reconsider holding the India Open in Delhi during the winter.
“In all honesty, I wasn't happy to see it because, as we just talked about, the pollution during that season is pretty insane,” he said.
“I don't think it's the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in January or February in Delhi. Hosted this time around, it seems much better from my perspective.”
Antonsen Eyes Elusive World Championships Gold
While the pollution issue remains a talking point, Antonsen's immediate priority is the World Championships, where he is among Denmark's leading medal contenders in men's singles following Viktor Axelsen's departure.
The Dane has won four World Championships medals, three bronze and one silver, but is yet to claim the title.
“I've claimed the bronze three times and a silver once, so the one I miss in the collection is definitely the gold. So that could be amazing and a dream come true if I was able to claim that,” Antonsen said.
He also heads into the tournament with confidence after winning the Thailand Open, a title he had never previously won.
“The Thailand Open is definitely the highlight of my year so far, and I was super, super proud to achieve that title,” he said.
Antonsen expects the men's singles competition to be wide open, with several players capable of challenging for the title.
“Everyone just seems to have raised their level. Back in the days, there were maybe one or two clear favourites. It's not really like that anymore. There are so many competitors from all different nations,” he said.
Despite being Denmark's leading men's singles medal hope in Axelsen's absence, Antonsen does not feel any additional pressure.
“No, I don't feel any additional pressure. The only pressure I feel is the pressure coming from within, I hold myself to high standards and I want to win and claim the biggest titles.”
Antonsen will begin his World Championships campaign against Dicky Dwi Pangestu of Azerbaijan in the men's singles Round of 64 on Monday, August 17. The fourth seed will be looking to make a strong start to his bid for the elusive world title.