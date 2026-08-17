Badminton World Championships 2026 Day 1 Guide: Preview, Indians In Action, Schedule And Live Streaming

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1: Here's everything you need to know about the opening day of the badminton World Championships, which gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, August 17

BWF Badminton World Championships Day 1 Guide Preview, Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming
Ayush Shetty has been handed one of the toughest possible opening-round assignments. Photo: BAI
Summary of this article

  • The World Badminton Championships 2026 will get underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, August 17

  • Five Indian matches are scheduled on the opening day, all on Court 1

  • PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty headline India's Day 1 action against Sophia Noble and Shi Yu Qi, respectively

The BWF World Championships 2026 will get underway in New Delhi on Monday, August 17, with the opening day bringing a packed schedule of first-round action and a strong Indian contingent eager to make its mark on home soil.

The 30th edition of badminton's biggest individual tournament is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23, marking the World Championships' return to India after 17 years.

The tournament features the world's best players across men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Monday's programme includes Round of 64 action in the singles draws, along with Round of 48 matches in the doubles events, setting the stage for seven days of competition that culminates with the finals on August 23.

For the home crowd, however, the biggest attraction will be the Indian contingent. Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu begins her campaign in the evening, while rising men's singles star Ayush Shetty has been handed one of the toughest possible opening-round assignments against defending champion and top seed Shi Yu Qi.

Related Content
PV Sindhu training ahead of BWF World Championships 2026. - Badminton Photo
PV Sindhu at BWF World Championships 2025 - | Photo: PTI/File
PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. - PTI
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysian Rival. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Headlines Day 1

The marquee fixture of the opening day arrives late in the evening when Ayush Shetty takes on top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China, with the match scheduled for an estimated 6:10pm IST on Court 1.

On paper, it is an imposing first-round assignment for the Indian youngster. Shetty has lost all three of his previous meetings against Shi, but the contests have shown that the Chinese star is not beyond his reach.

Shetty will now get the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd as he looks to produce one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Indian enters the tournament with genuine momentum. He reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year and has emerged as one of the country's most promising men's singles players.

Injury concerns had interrupted his preparations, but Shetty has said he is feeling physically stronger and is approaching the contest with greater confidence.

Ahead of the tournament, Shetty said, “I think I feel prepared, and I’m at my best. It’s the biggest tournament of my life. It’s a big tournament for everyone, and it’s a huge stage. It is more special for me because it’s in India.

“It’s the first round for both of us, so it will be a tough one. I had some injury issues, but I’ve been getting better. I’m more confident and prepared. I’m not thinking too much about the past matches. We’ll analyse and see what needs to be done,” he added.

Shi, meanwhile, begins the defence of his world title as the tournament's No. 1 seed. His experience on the biggest stage makes him the clear favourite, but Shetty's attacking game, home advantage and familiarity with the conditions could make this one of the most compelling matches of the entire opening round.

PV Sindhu Begins Another World Championships Campaign

Before Shetty takes centre stage, PV Sindhu will begin her latest World Championships campaign against Ireland's Sophia Noble, with their women's singles first-round match scheduled for an estimated 5:20pm IST.

The ninth-seeded Sindhu is one of the most decorated players in World Championships history. She won the title in 2019 and has previously collected silver medals in 2017 and 2018 and bronze medals in 2013 and 2014. She will now be aiming to add a sixth World Championships medal to her collection on home soil.

Noble, ranked No. 141 in the world, represents a favourable opening-round assignment for Sindhu, who will be expected to progress. But the Indian's draw could become considerably more difficult as the tournament progresses, with China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi a potential Round of 16 opponent.

For Sindhu, Monday is therefore about more than simply getting through the first round. A strong opening performance would give the former champion the ideal start in a tournament where the home crowd will be expecting another deep run from one of India's biggest badminton stars.

Indian Doubles Pairs Also Take The Court

India's action on Day 1 begins around midday with Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun taking on Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds in men's doubles.

The Indian pair, ranked No. 24 in the world, will start as favourites against the Irish combination, ranked 102nd. They will be looking to make a confident start and avoid an early scare in what is India's first doubles match of the tournament.

Later, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will begin their women's doubles campaign against Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez. The Indian pair has been searching for the consistency that made them one of the more exciting combinations on the circuit and will be keen to use the home conditions to their advantage.

The final Indian match of the day sees Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi take on Spain's Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez. It is a particularly significant occasion for the Indian duo, with Selvam and Singhi among India's World Championships debutants.

All five Indian matches on Monday are scheduled on Court 1, meaning supporters inside the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will have a continuous run of home interest from the afternoon into the evening.

An Se Young, Antonsen And Other Big Names In Action

India's stars are not the only players to watch on Day 1. Several leading names in world badminton will begin their campaigns on Monday.

Women's singles top seed An Se Young faces Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova on Court 2. The Olympic champion will be among the leading contenders for the title and will look to make a smooth start to her campaign.

Fifth seed Han Yue has a considerably more experienced opponent in Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour. The Scot has already won two World Championships medals, taking silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018, and will provide Han with an early test.

In men's singles, Denmark's Anders Antonsen takes on Azerbaijan's Dicky Dwi Pangetsu, while Japan's Kodai Naraoka faces Chinese Taipei's Yu Jen Chi. China's Li Shi Feng will also be in action against Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin.

The men's doubles draw will feature France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov, who will face Japan's Nomura Takumi and Shimogami Yuichi. Toma Junior Popov will also be in men's singles action earlier in the day against Poland's Dominik Kwinta.

With multiple seeds and established names beginning their campaigns, Day 1 offers plenty to watch before the tournament moves into the deeper knockout stages.

Badminton World Championships 2026: Indians In Action Today

All Indian matches on Monday will be played on Court 1.

  • Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Scott Guildea/Paul Reynolds (Ireland), Men's doubles - Estimated 12:20pm

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Paula Lopez/Lucia Rodriguez (Spain), Women's doubles - Estimated 4:30pm

  • PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble (Ireland), Women's singles - Estimated 5:20pm

  • Shi Yu Qi (China) vs Ayush Shetty, Men's singles - Estimated 6:10pm

  • Nikol Carulla/Carmen Maria Jimenez (Spain) vs Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi, Women's doubles - Estimated 7:00pm

All timings are in IST and are subject to change depending on the duration of preceding matches

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1: Full Schedule

CourtMatch No.TimeEventMatch
Court 119:00 AMWSGaeun Kim (KOR) vs Nour Ahmed Youssri (EGY)
Court 129:50 AM (Est)WDOng Xin Yee/Carmen Ting (MAS) vs Polina Buhrova/Yevheniia Kantmeyr (UKR)
Court 1310:40 AM (Est)MSHong Yang Weng (CHN) vs Tanaka Yushi (JPN)
Court 1411:30 AM (Est)WSWang Zhi Yi (CHN) vs Beiwen Zhang (USA)
Court 1512:20 PM (Est)MDScott Guildea/Paul Reynolds (IRL) vs Hariharan Amsakarunan/M.R. Arjun (IND)
Court 161:10 PM (Est)WSHan Yue (CHN) vs Kirsty Gilmour (SCO)
Court 172:00 PM (Est)MDJonathan Dresp/Simon Krax (GER) vs Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul (THA)
Court 182:50 PM (Est)MSJoakim Oldorff (FIN) vs Du Phat Le (VIE)
Court 193:40 PM (Est)MDChristo Popov/Toma Junior Popov (FRA) vs Nomura Takumi/Shimogami Yuichi (JPN)
Court 1104:30 PM (Est)WDTreesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (IND) vs Paula Lopez/Lucia Rodriguez (ESP)
Court 1115:20 PM (Est)WSP.V. Sindhu (IND) vs Sophia Noble (IRL)
Court 1126:10 PM (Est)MSShi Yu Qi (CHN) vs Ayush Shetty (IND)
Court 1137:00 PM (Est)WDNikol Carulla/Carmen Maria Jimenez (ESP) vs Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi (IND)
Court 1147:50 PM (Est)MSDumindu Abeywickrama (SRI) vs Adriano Viale (PER)
Court 1158:40 PM (Est)MSUriel Francisco Canjura (ESA) vs Harry Huang (ENG)
Court 1169:30 PM (Est)MSAria Dinata (CRO) vs Nhat Nguyen (IRE)
Court 219:00 AMMDDinh Hoang Nyugen/Dinh Manh Tran (VIE) vs Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap (MAS)
Court 229:50 AM (Est)WSPutri Kusuma Wardani (INA) vs Mikaela Joy De Guzman (PHI)
Court 2310:40 AM (Est)MSAlwi Farhan (INA) vs Yoo Taebin (KOR)
Court 2411:30 AM (Est)WDLok Lok Lui/Hiu Yan Tsang (HKG) vs Martina Corsini/Emma Piccinin (ITA)
Court 2512:20 PM (Est)MSJonathan Matias (BRA) vs Jun Hao Leong (MAS)
Court 261:10 PM (Est)WSAn Se Young (KOR) vs Kaloyana Nalbantova (BUL)
Court 272:00 PM (Est)MDKe Yuan Hu/Xiang Yi Ling (CHN) vs Yann Orteu/Minh Quang Pham (SUI)
Court 282:50 PM (Est)MSKodai Naraoka (JPN) vs Yu Jen Chi (TPE)
Court 293:40 PM (Est)WDYi Luo/Ting Ge Wang (CHN) vs Kathrine Vang/Mette Werge (DEN)
Court 2104:30 PM (Est)MSAnders Antonsen (DEN) vs Dicky Dwi Pangetsu (AZE)
Court 2115:20 PM (Est)WSMia Blichfeldt (DEN) vs Keisha Fatimah Azzahra (AZE)
Court 2126:10 PM (Est)MDKumagai Kakeru/Nishi Hiroki (JPN) vs Fang-Chih Lee/Fang-Jen Lee (TPE)
Court 2137:00 PM (Est)WDMysha Omer Khan/Taabia Khan (UAE) vs Bengisu Erçetin/Nazlıcan İnci (TUR)
Court 2147:50 PM (Est)WSVivien Sandorhazi (HUN) vs Milena Schnider (SUI)
Court 2158:40 PM (Est)MSChou Tien Chen (TPE) vs Clarence Villaflor (PHI)
Court 2169:30 PM (Est)WSLine Christophersen (DEN) vs Xin Yi Megan Lee (SGP)
Court 319:10 AMMSToma Junior Popov (FRA) vs Dominik Kwinta (POL)
Court 3210:00 AM (Est)WDFrancesca Corbett/Jennie Gai (USA) vs Jazmine Lam/Yee-Yuan Lim (AUS)
Court 3310:50 AM (Est)WSBusanan Ongbamrungphan (THA) vs Supanida Katethong (THA)
Court 3411:40 AM (Est)MDChristopher Grimley/Matthew Grimley (SCO) vs Kevin Lee/Ty Alexander Lindeman (CAN)
Court 3512:30 PM (Est)MDChen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith (USA) vs Di Huang/Yang Liu (CHN)
Court 361:20 PM (Est)WDChing Hui Chang/Ching Tun Yang (TPE) vs Jaqueline Lima/Samia Lima (BRA)
Court 372:10 PM (Est)MSLi Shi Feng (CHN) vs Dmitriy Panarin (KAZ)
Court 381:40 PM (Est)MDSolomon Jr Padiz/Julius Villabrille (PHI) vs Donovan Willard Wee/Jio Hao Howin Wong (SGP)
Court 392:30 PM (Est)MDJiří Král/Ondřej Král (CZE) vs Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai/Nyl Takura (CAN)
Court 3103:20 PM (Est)WDHathaithip Mijad/Napapakorn Tungkasatan (THA) vs Kirsten De Wit/Meerte Loos (NED)
Court 3114:10 PM (Est)WSStefani Stoeva (BUL) vs Wen Yu Zhang (CAN)
Court 3125:00 PM (Est)MDBjarne Geiss/Jones Ralfy Jansen (GER) vs Eng Keat Wesley Koh/Junsuke Kubo (SGP)
Court 3135:50 PM (Est)MDKuei Chun Hung/Chun Wai Lui (HKG) vs Vojtěch Havlíček/Tomáš Švejda (CZE)
Court 3146:40 PM (Est)WDSarah Dlapka/Lena Rumpold (AUT) vs Osawa Kaho/Tanabe Mai (JPN)
Court 3157:30 PM (Est)MSDonnians Oliviera (BRA) vs Giovanni Toti (ITA)
Court 3168:20 PM (Est)WSJuliana Viana Vieira (BRA) vs Ka Wing Liang (HKG)
Court 419:10 AMMDAlexander Dunn/Adam Pringle (SCO) vs Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn/Worrapol Thongsa-nga (THA)
Court 4210:00 AM (Est)WSYasmina Hamza (ITA) vs Petra Maixnerová (CZE)
Court 4310:50 AM (Est)MSMikolaj Szymanowski (POL) vs Hein Htut (MYA)
Court 4411:40 AM (Est)WDThi Dieu Ly Pham/Thi Khanh Pham (VIE) vs Eyota Kwan/Johnna Rymes (CAN)
Court 4512:30 PM (Est)MSAde Resky Dwicahyo (AZE) vs Gustav Bjorkler (SWE)
Court 461:20 PM (Est)WSKarupathevan Letshanaa (MAS) vs Failah Shamika Mohamed Rafi (UGA)
Court 472:10 PM (Est)MDMio Molin/Max Svensson (SWE) vs Fabricio Farias/Davi Silva (BRA)
Court 481:40 PM (Est)WDAmy Ackerman/Johanita Scholtz (RSA) vs Aline Mueller (SUI)/Kelly Van Buiten (NED)
Court 492:30 PM (Est)WDFiona Hallberg/Elin Öhling (SWE) vs Yasemen Bektas/Sinem Yildiz (TUR)
Court 4103:20 PM (Est)WDJackie Dent/Crystal Lai (CAN) vs Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul/Sarisa Janpeng (THA)
Court 4114:10 PM (Est)WDIsayana Syahira Meida/Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (INA) vs Julie Macpherson/Ciara Torrance (SCO)
Court 4125:00 PM (Est)WDNour Ahmed Youssri/Doha Hany (EGY) vs Paulina Cybulska/Kornelia Marczak (POL)
Court 4135:50 PM (Est)MDRodion Alimov/Maksim Oglobin vs Alex Green/Zach Russ (ENG)
Court 4146:40 PM (Est)MDEloi Adam/Leo Rossi (FRA) vs Jacobo Fernandez/Alberto Perals (ESP)
Court 4157:30 PM (Est)WSYvonne Li (GER) vs Agnes Korosi (HUN)
Court 4168:20 PM (Est)WSThalita Ramadhani Wiryawan (INA) vs Ines Lucia Castillo (PER)

BWF World Championships 2026: Live Streaming

The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioCinema. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.

Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories