IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Padikkal’s 167, Jurel’s Fifty Keep India In Control On Rain-Hit Day 2

Devdutt Padikkal's 167 anchored India's innings as they reached 460/9 on a rain-hit Day 2
Sri Lanka's spinners hit back, claiming seven wickets, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja
Dhruv Jurel's 54 and Manav Suthar's 24 helped India recover after the middle-order collapse and maintain control
India retained the upper hand despite a spirited fightback from Sri Lanka as Devdutt Padikkal's magnificent 167 helped the visitors reach 460 for nine at stumps on a rain-hit second day of the first Test on Sunday.
Only 172 runs were added to India's overnight 288 for two, but Sri Lanka's bowlers made the most of the conditions after play eventually got underway at 2:35 pm. Persistent rain and a wet outfield had delayed the start, and the long interruption appeared to benefit the hosts, who returned with greater discipline and extracted more from the surface.
Padikkal, who had resumed on 131, remained the cornerstone of India’s innings for much of the day. The left-hander brought up his maiden Test 150 off 215 balls, reaching the landmark with a pull against Asitha Fernando. His control and patience were particularly valuable as wickets began to tumble around him.
Rishabh Pant was the first of the overnight batters to depart. Having made 39, Pant tried to manufacture a scoring opportunity against off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha but miscued a lofted shot, allowing Sonal Dinusha to complete a running catch.
KL Rahul then returned to the middle after retiring hurt on 77 with cramps on Saturday. His second outing lasted only four runs. Nuwantha got the ball to turn and bounce sharply, and Rahul's attempted defence ended in a simple catch to Nishan Madhushka at short leg.
Sri Lanka's double strike briefly shifted the momentum. They had conceded only 12 runs while removing both Pant and Rahul, and the pressure on Padikkal intensified.
The left-hander responded with authority but could not carry India through to the close. Just before tea, Prabath Jayasuriya lured Padikkal forward with flight, with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completing the stumping.
Padikkal's 167, however, had already given India a substantial platform and strengthened his credentials for the No. 3 position in the absence of injured Sai Sudharsan.
India went into the break at 364 for five, but Sri Lanka immediately struck again after tea. Nuwantha trapped Ravindra Jadeja lbw for three, leaving India 377 for six and giving the hosts an opportunity to wrap up the innings.
Dhruv Jurel had other ideas.
The wicketkeeper-batter, who had struggled for consistency in recent outings, played one of India's most important knocks of the day. He was given a significant reprieve on 29 when Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva dropped a thick edge at first slip off Jayasuriya.
Jurel made full use of the second chance, attacking the spinners and reaching his first fifty in eight innings. He lofted Nuwantha over mid-wicket for six before pulling Kumara through the leg side for four, eventually finishing with a valuable 54.
His partnership with Manav Suthar added 55 for the seventh wicket and helped India recover from the cluster of wickets after tea. Jurel's stay finally ended when de Silva held on to a sharp catch at slip off Jayasuriya, making up for his earlier lapse.
Suthar continued to contribute with a handy 24, while Mohammad Siraj also chipped in with some aggressive strokes as India's lower order frustrated Sri Lanka's attempts to finish the innings.
The day also exposed Sri Lanka's struggles with their pace attack. Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando were unable to consistently maintain pressure or pick up wickets, leaving the spinners to do most of the damage once the surface began offering greater assistance.
Still, Sri Lanka will take encouragement from the way they fought back after India had established a commanding position on the opening day. The hosts claimed seven wickets, but India's lower order ensured that the advantage remained firmly with the visitors.
Kuldeep Yadav was unbeaten on 12 and Prasidh Krishna on one when bad light brought the truncated day's play to an end. India will look to add a few more runs before turning their attention to Sri Lanka's first innings.