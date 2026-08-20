PV Sindhu Vs Wen Yu Zhang, Badminton World Championships 2026: Star Indian Maintains Winning Momentum

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At the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu produced a clinical performance to defeat Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-17 in just 35 minutes. Ninth-seeded Sindhu kept her composure under pressure—successfully handling the court drift and raising her level at critical moments—to dictate rallies with her trademark experience and aggressive smashes. Although Zhang fought back hard in the second game and threatened to overturn a mid-game deficit, Sindhu reasserted control with a vital burst of five consecutive points to snuff out any comeback hopes. This sharp, straight-game victory not only provided a much-needed boost for the home crowd following earlier Indian exits, but also booked her a spot in the pre-quarterfinals, setting up a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against China's third seed Wang Zhiyi.

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BWF World Championships PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang highlights
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu BWF World Championships 2026
Canada's Wen Yu Zhang plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships 2026 New Delhi pictures
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang highlights
Canada's Wen Yu Zhang plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Womens singles badminton World Championships
India's PV Sindhu returns a shot during a women's singles round of 32 badminton match against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
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BWF Badminton World Championships 2026
Canada's Wen Yu Zhang plays against India's Pusarla V. Sindhu during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu winning moment round of 32 photos
India's PV Sindhu competes against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang, unseen, in the women's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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India badminton World Championships 2026
India's PV Sindhu competes against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang, unseen, in the women's singles round of 32 badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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PV Sindhu bwf world championship 2026
India's PV Sindhu returns a shot during a women's singles round of 32 badminton match against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

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