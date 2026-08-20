PV Sindhu Vs Wen Yu Zhang, Badminton World Championships 2026: Star Indian Maintains Winning Momentum

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 August 2026 11:50 am

At the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu produced a clinical performance to defeat Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-17 in just 35 minutes. Ninth-seeded Sindhu kept her composure under pressure—successfully handling the court drift and raising her level at critical moments—to dictate rallies with her trademark experience and aggressive smashes. Although Zhang fought back hard in the second game and threatened to overturn a mid-game deficit, Sindhu reasserted control with a vital burst of five consecutive points to snuff out any comeback hopes. This sharp, straight-game victory not only provided a much-needed boost for the home crowd following earlier Indian exits, but also booked her a spot in the pre-quarterfinals, setting up a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against China's third seed Wang Zhiyi.