Rahul Gandhi Urges Hemant Soren To Meet Jharkhand Students Protesting Recruitment Exam Irregularities

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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In a letter to Soren dated August 14, Gandhi described the protests as peaceful and said the students' demands were legitimate

Rahul Gandhi, Pralhad Joshi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to personally meet students protesting alleged irregularities and paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

  • Gandhi said the protests were peaceful and the students' demands were legitimate, while welcoming the state government's decision to begin dialogue with them.

  • With the agitation continuing for 24 days and some protesters on indefinite hunger strike, Gandhi said a direct meeting with Soren could help resolve the remaining concerns.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged his ally and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to personally meet students protesting alleged irregularities in the state's recruitment examinations, as the agitation entered its 24th day.

In a letter to Soren dated August 14, Gandhi described the protests as peaceful and said the students' demands were legitimate. He also backed their right to protest and called for further dialogue to resolve the remaining issues.

Job aspirants and students protest against the Jharkhand government demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Govt Invites JPSC-JSSC Protesters for 7th Round of Talks

By Outlook News Desk

What Did Rahul Gandhi Tell Soren?

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress supports students protesting against alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

"The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy," he said, adding that the party had extended its support to such protests over the past few months.

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - PTI; Representative image

Gandhi also acknowledged the Jharkhand government's efforts to engage with the protesters.

"I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with the students," he said, noting that there appeared to be agreement on several of the protesters' demands.

However, he pointed out that the agitation had continued and that some students remained on indefinite hunger strike.

Why Is Gandhi Seeking A Direct Meeting?

Gandhi suggested that Soren personally meet representatives of the protesting students to help break the deadlock.

"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students," Gandhi said.

According to him, a direct meeting would help "reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns".

The intervention comes as protests over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) have continued to put pressure on the state government.

The Congress is part of the ruling alliance with Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state.

With students continuing their agitation despite several rounds of talks, Gandhi's appeal puts the issue directly before the Jharkhand chief minister and signals the Congress leadership's growing involvement in the dispute.

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