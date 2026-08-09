Centre Gives ED Director Rahul Navin One-Year Extension

Centre has extended ED Director Rahul Navin’s tenure by one year.
The 1993-batch IRS officer will remain in office until August 13, 2027.
Navin has over three decades of experience in taxation and financial investigations.
The Centre has extended Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin’s tenure by another year, allowing the 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer to remain in charge of the federal probe agency until August 13, 2027.
The decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, according to an order issued on Sunday by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The extension takes Navin’s tenure beyond his scheduled retirement from service on July 31, 2027.
Navin, 59, has headed the Enforcement Directorate since August 14, 2024. Before that, he had served as Director (In-Charge) from September 15, 2023.
Rules governing the post allow an ED director to serve an initial two-year tenure, followed by as many as three extensions of one year each.
Rahul Navin's Previous Roles
An officer of the Income Tax cadre, Navin has spent more than three decades working across taxation, transfer pricing, foreign tax policy and financial investigations.
According to the Enforcement Directorate’s official website, he is considered a specialist in international taxation. He holds B.Tech and M.Tech degrees from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne.
His work in international taxation included a posting with the International Taxation Directorate in Mumbai between 2004 and 2008. During that period, he was involved in cases concerning offshore transactions linked to underlying assets in India.
Navin later served as Commissioner of Transfer Pricing from November 2015 to November 2017. His responsibilities included supervising audits related to royalty payments, intangible assets, cost contribution arrangements, commodity transactions and cross-border lending.
He also served twice with the Central Board of Direct Taxes. His first stint was as Under Secretary in the Tax Policy Division between July 2000 and April 2004. He returned to the CBDT as Director in the Foreign Tax and Tax Research Division from April 2011 to November 2015.
Rise Through The ED
Navin moved to the Enforcement Directorate in November 2019 as Officer on Special Duty. His initial assignment was primarily linked to India’s mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force.
A year later, in November 2020, he was appointed Special Director at the ED headquarters. In that role, he helped coordinate money laundering investigations across the country and handled matters involving international cooperation, treaty-based recovery of assets, administration and vigilance.
He was given charge of the agency as Director (In-Charge) in September 2023 before being formally appointed Director of Enforcement in August 2024.
During his tenure, the ED has pursued several cases involving allegations that real estate companies defrauded homebuyers. The agency has also used provisions of the anti-money laundering law to facilitate restoration of assets worth crores of rupees to victims, PTI reported.
With the latest extension, Navin will remain at the helm of the Enforcement Directorate until August 13, 2027.