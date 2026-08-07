One Killed, Four Injured In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

One person was killed, and four others were injured in an accident in a tunnel of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The accident occurred around 1:20 am on the Mumbai-bound arm of the recently inaugurated “missing link” stretch.
“Prima facie, a Toyota Fortuner crashed into an Eicher tempo due to overspeeding. The impact was such that both vehicles overturned,” a Highway Safety Patrol official said.
Tushar Bhumkar, aged between 30 and 35 years and a resident of Wakad in Pune, died in the accident. Four other occupants of the Fortuner sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the tempo escaped with bruises, he said.
The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital in an MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) ambulance for treatment, the official said.
Traffic on the high-speed road remained normal, and there was no disruption to vehicular movement, police added.
The “missing link” is a 13.3-km stretch with a nearly 9-km-long tunnel and a cable-stayed bridge designed to bypass the accident-prone and congested ghat section on the Expressway.