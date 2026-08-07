Instagram Removes CJP Protest Reels, Students Question Meta’s Content Moderation Policy

"Any form of expression concerning a protest, police conduct and the actions of the government is core political speech and while a platform may remove material that genuinely incites violence or violates a clearly specified rule, it must inform the user what was removed, which rule was applied, whether a government request was involved, and how the decision can be challenged. This secrecy around content moderation is an issue which SFLC.IN has challenged in the Supreme Court as well," she said.