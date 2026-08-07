Outlook Explains | Meta Lost A $567 Million Child Safety Case. Is Meta's Safe Harbour Beginning To Crack?

Could other US states follow?

Meta already faces lawsuits from multiple US states alleging that its platforms contribute to youth mental health problems and expose minors to harmful content. In October 2023, 33 US states filed a joint federal lawsuit against Meta in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that Facebook and Instagram were intentionally designed to addict young users and worsen the youth mental health crisis. The case is still ongoing in the US judicial system.