Nepal Flash Floods Caused By Glacial Collapse, Not Earthquake: US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey confirmed a massive glacial collapse and debris flow, not an earthquake, caused the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal and Tibet.
Nepal Police have recovered 157 bodies, while China reported three deaths and 265 people missing in Gyirong, Tibet, following the disaster.
University of Calgary geologist Daniel Shugar estimated that a 2,000-foot-wide section of ice snapped off from an elevation of 17,000 feet.
A massive glacial collapse and debris flow triggered the devastating flash floods across Nepal and Tibet on the morning of August 26, the US Geological Survey (USGS) stated. The disaster has killed at least 160 people, AFP reported. Nepal Police have recovered 157 bodies by Wednesday evening.
Seismic activity initially documented as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake was actually produced by a massive rock and ice landslide. The USGS subsequently recorded the landslide at magnitude 5.2. This structural failure propelled a debris-filled surge down the valley, causing sudden and extensive devastation along the border region, specifically in the Lhende River about 20 km from the Rasuwagadhi crossing.
Anatomy of the Collapse
Scientists observed that a large section of ice detached cleanly from the mountainside.
"It looks like a glacier in the area basically snapped off in a clean break," University of Calgary geologist Daniel Shugar said to The New York Times.
Shugar estimates the detached glacier section was 2,000 feet wide and fell from an elevation of 17,000 feet, plunging over one kilometre into the valley below. Noting the unusually large volume of water, Shugar told the NYT, "It’s very possible that there’s another culprit here."
Simon Cook, a University of Dundee glaciologist, highlighted the sheer scale of the event. "This is a big chunk of ice that is stored at high elevation in the mountain, with a huge amount of potential energy," Simon Cook told the NYT. He added that the falling mass contained substantial stored energy because of its high elevation.
Seismic instruments detected a large downward movement at 8:40 am local time, Université Grenoble Alpes geomorphologist Kristen Cook told the NYT. A signal indicating rapid water flow immediately followed this initial movement.
The Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and partner institutions analysed satellite imagery of the disaster zone. The organisations stated that large volumes of rock and ice entered the river, producing a violent downstream surge, Bloomberg reported. However, an earlier ICIMOD assessment found "no anomalies" on the Chinese side of the border. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority separately stated that a landslide on the border might have caused the flooding.
Human Toll and Damage
More than 400 tourists remain missing across the affected regions, according to Nepal's tourism ministry. This includes 340 foreign nationals from India, the US, Britain and Australia.
China's state broadcaster reported three deaths and 265 people missing in Gyirong, Tibet. These figures are still being verified as rescue operations continue.
The affected area lies along a popular pilgrimage route to Kailash Manasarovar in Tibet, which attracts hundreds of pilgrims from India and elsewhere.
Torrential waters wrecked local infrastructure. The deluge demolished bridges and inundated villages along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. Emergency workers struggled to access isolated communities.
Border officials in both countries remain on high alert. Upstream blockages could trigger another sudden surge if debris continues to choke the river channels, experts said. This threat intensifies the pressure on active search operations.
Climate Change and History
Warmer conditions likely contributed to the structural failure of the ice. Satellite imagery showed diminishing snow cover in the area the day before the disaster, pointing to warmer conditions.
However, scientists caution that more weather and satellite data are needed before drawing definitive conclusions about the role of climate change.
The incident highlights a growing hazard in the rapidly warming Himalayas, where retreating and destabilised glaciers can interact with steep terrain, landslides and earthquakes to trigger sudden floods. A similar glacier collapse in Uttarakhand, India, in 2021 triggered catastrophic flooding and killed over 100 people.