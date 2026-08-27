Nepal Flash Floods Caused By Glacial Collapse, Not Earthquake: US Geological Survey

The Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and partner institutions analysed satellite imagery of the disaster zone. The organisations stated that large volumes of rock and ice entered the river, producing a violent downstream surge, Bloomberg reported. However, an earlier ICIMOD assessment found "no anomalies" on the Chinese side of the border. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority separately stated that a landslide on the border might have caused the flooding.