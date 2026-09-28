India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asian Games QF: IND Through To Semis As Match Washed Out Due To Rain

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Greetings!
Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games quarterfinal between India and Afghanistan. The road to the gold medal officially begins for India as they start their campaign directly from the quarterfinals. Despite a busy schedule and the squad splitting into two—with one team playing an ODI series against the West Indies at home while the other competes in the Asian Games—India starts as heavy favorites to win the gold medal. However, the looming rain threat may deprive fans of any action. Sit back, relax, and watch the action unfold.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Predicted Playing-XI!
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ismat Alam, Nangeyalia Khan, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Arab Gul.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: What Happnes If Match Gets Washed Out?
This quarterfinal match could face a washout as rain threat looms over. If the weather forces an abandonment, India will automatically advance to the next round owing to their superior seeding determined by ICC T20I rankings.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Match Abandoned
The India vs Afghanistan Asian Games quarterfinal was abandoned due to persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield. India progressed to the semi-finals as the higher-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: PAK Also Qualify!
Pakistan Vs Hong Kong also gets abandoned as the Men in Green are through to the semi-final due to higher ICC ranking.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Which team will India face in SF?
The wait is now on for India’s semi-final opponent! Sri Lanka and Nepal will battle it out in the third quarter-final, with the winner earning a ticket to face India in the last four. That clash is scheduled for tomorrow morning, so India will have to sit back and watch as Sri Lanka and Nepal fight for that crucial semi-final spot.
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