India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asian Games QF: IND Through To Semis As Match Washed Out Due To Rain

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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ndia advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semi-finals after persistent rain abandoned their quarter-final against Afghanistan, with India progressing as the higher-ranked team in ICC T20I rankings

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Shreyas Iyer India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Men in Blue Look To Seal Semifinal Berth As Rain Threat Looms Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 after their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. The match was already under a significant weather threat, with heavy showers affecting preparations and previous fixtures at the venue. With no play possible, India progressed under the tournament’s knockout regulations as the higher-ranked side in the ICC T20I rankings. India entered the contest ranked No. 1, while Afghanistan were placed 10th. The washout means India’s title defence remains alive without the team taking the field in the quarter-final. India had won gold in the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, where the final against Afghanistan was also abandoned due to rain.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Greetings!

Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games quarterfinal between India and Afghanistan. The road to the gold medal officially begins for India as they start their campaign directly from the quarterfinals. Despite a busy schedule and the squad splitting into two—with one team playing an ODI series against the West Indies at home while the other competes in the Asian Games—India starts as heavy favorites to win the gold medal. However, the looming rain threat may deprive fans of any action. Sit back, relax, and watch the action unfold.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Predicted Playing-XI!

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ismat Alam, Nangeyalia Khan, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Arab Gul.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: What Happnes If Match Gets Washed Out?

This quarterfinal match could face a washout as rain threat looms over. If the weather forces an abandonment, India will automatically advance to the next round owing to their superior seeding determined by ICC T20I rankings.

Read Our Full Explainer

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Match Abandoned

The India vs Afghanistan Asian Games quarterfinal was abandoned due to persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield. India progressed to the semi-finals as the higher-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: PAK Also Qualify!

Pakistan Vs Hong Kong also gets abandoned as the Men in Green are through to the semi-final due to higher ICC ranking.

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games QF: Which team will India face in SF?

The wait is now on for India’s semi-final opponent! Sri Lanka and Nepal will battle it out in the third quarter-final, with the winner earning a ticket to face India in the last four. That clash is scheduled for tomorrow morning, so India will have to sit back and watch as Sri Lanka and Nepal fight for that crucial semi-final spot.

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