India Vs Afghanistan Highlights, Asian Games QF: IND Through To Semis As Match Washed Out Due To Rain

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 28 September 2026 10:40 am Published at: 28 September 2026 10:40 am Updated on:

ndia advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semi-finals after persistent rain abandoned their quarter-final against Afghanistan, with India progressing as the higher-ranked team in ICC T20I rankings