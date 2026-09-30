Jyothi, 30, was born in Challapalli, Andhra Pradesh, and is one of India's most decorated archers. A former national-level swimmer, she moved to archery early and made her senior international debut in 2011. She is now based at SAI Sonipat. She made history at the 2023 Asian Games by winning three golds (individual, team and mixed team), the first Indian archer to do so at a single edition.