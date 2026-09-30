Coach Milber Bertrand Russell Sets Sights On New Heights After Baranica Elangovan's Historic Asian Games Bronze

Baranica’s Asian Games bronze has really fired up Russell. “For me, this medal is not the destination. It is the beginning of the next chapter for Baranica. We came to Nagoya with a realistic approach. We knew the competition would be very strong and that every athlete would be capable of performing at a high level. Our target was to take the competition one height at a time and focus on the process rather than thinking too much about the medal. We believed Baranica had the potential to fight for a medal, but we also knew that she had to execute well on the day. She showed a lot of fighting spirit and eventually won the medal,” said Russell.