India's Compound Women's Trio Of Jyothi, Chikitha And Prithika Equal World Record To Clinch Gold Medal At Asian Games

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep secured India's first archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
The triumphant trio equalled the world record score of 238—first set by South Korea in 2014—dropping just two points in a masterclass of precision
Blending Jyothi's veteran experience with youth champions Chikitha and Prithika, the victory keeps India's dominant compound archery legacy thriving
Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the women's compound team gold at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, beating China 238-234 in the final.
The trio began the campaign as second seeds behind China after qualification, with Chikitha's 705 topping the individual standings and Prithika adding 695. In the semifinal they edged South Korea 235-233. Korea levelled at 175-all, but India led 205-204 going into the last arrows and closed out with two tens and a nine.
The final was the finest shooting of the week. India's 238 out of a possible 240 equalled the world record for women's compound team matches, a mark first set by South Korea at Incheon 2014, when the previous record was 236. The Indians dropped just two points against a Chinese team that also shot 234, so the margin was decided by near-perfection.
Experience and youth came together in this team. Jyothi is a three-time Asian Games gold medallist and has been on the podium since the silver in the 2018 team event. Chikitha is the Winnipeg 2025 World Archery Youth Champion, and Prithika was part of the team that beat Korea 236-234 for gold at the 2025 Asian Championship in Dhaka.
The gold is also the first archery medal for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, and it adds to a proud record. India won a record nine archery medals, five of them gold, at Hangzhou 2023, with compound archers sweeping all five golds on offer. This victory shows that the compound programme is still delivering