India In Logistics Trouble Again? Shooters' Bus Reportedly Delayed At Asian Games 2026, Ministry Comes To Rescue

Yet, India’s shooting contingent was neatly insulated from the chaos. Thanks to proactive intervention and logistical foresight by the Sports Ministry, dedicated private vehicles were kept at the disposal of Indian marksmen and markswomen. While competitors from other nations nervously tracked delayed arrivals from hotel lobbies, India's athletes bypassed the bottleneck entirely, arriving at the range punctually to settle into their pre-competition routines unhurried and undisturbed.