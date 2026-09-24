Asian Games 2026 Artistic Gymnastics: India's Lone Gymnast Pranati Nayak Finishes Sixth in Women's Vault

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Pranati Nayak raced against time to recover from a leg injury and travel to Japan as India's lone gymnast, but she couldn't deliver in the women's vault final

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Pranati Nayak Asian Championships bronze
Pranati Nayak celebrates with her bronze medal at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jecheon, South Korea. Photo: Instagram/gymnasticshpc
Summary of this article

  • India fielded only one gymnast at Asian Games

  • Pranati Nayak, India's sole gymnast finished sixth in women's vault final

  • Korea's Yeo Seojeong won the gold in this category

India's Pranati Nayak finished at the sixth spot in eight-women vault final in Artistic gymnastics event at the Asian Games at Nagoya on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, the lone gymnast from India at the quadrennial event, scored identical 12.900 on her first and second vault to aggregate 13.100 with a 0.20 bonus added to her total.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian, who had recovered from a leg injury to make it to the Games, went for a difficulty score of 4.4 and execution score of 8.500 in both her vaults.

Korea's Yeo Seojeong (14.100) won the gold, while North Korea's An Chang Ok (13.033) and Du Siyu (12.800) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

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