Asian Games 2026 Squash: Six Indians Secure Quarterfinal Berths With An All-India And A Pakistan Clash On The Horizon

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 6:11 pm

India had a productive day on the squash courts at the 2026 Asian Games as six Indian athletes reached the last eight, with the exciting prospect of an All-India clash in the women's quarterfinals and another thrilling men's quarterfinal encounter against Pakistan on the cards

P PTI Published at: 24 September 2026 6:11 pm

Indian Squash Women's Team won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games. Photo: Screen grab