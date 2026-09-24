Asian Games 2026 Squash: Six Indians Secure Quarterfinal Berths With An All-India And A Pakistan Clash On The Horizon

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India had a productive day on the squash courts at the 2026 Asian Games as six Indian athletes reached the last eight, with the exciting prospect of an All-India clash in the women's quarterfinals and another thrilling men's quarterfinal encounter against Pakistan on the cards

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India at Squash Asian Games 2026
Indian Squash Women's Team won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games. Photo: Screen grab
Summary of this article

  • Six Indian Squash players made it to the quartefinals

  • Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will play each other in women's singles quarterfinals

  • However, a mere presence in the semifinal will guarantee a medal this time around

India enjoyed a productive day on the squash courts at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya on Thursday, with Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advancing to the singles quarterfinals, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also making the mixed doubles last-eight.

Junior world champion and medal favourite Anahat began her women's singles campaign with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) win over Singapore's Wai Iynn Au Yeong in just 19 minutes.

Tanvi then joined her teenage compatriot in the quarterfinals after beating Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong 3-1 (5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11) in 39 minutes.

The results set up an all-Indian women's singles quarterfinal between Anahat and Tanvi.

Unlike last edition, semifinalists are not assured of a guaranteed medal in the squash singles competition.

There will be a third-fourth classification match between the two losing semifinalists for the bronze.

In the men's singles, Abhay Singh produced a commanding display to beat Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-0) in 25 minutes.

Abhay will face local favourite Ryunosuke in the quarterfinals.

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However, Veer survived a scare, overcoming Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva to prevail 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-6, 15-17, 11-6) in a one-hour nine-minute battle.

Veer will face Pakistan's Irfan Muhammad in the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, veteran Joshna and Velavan advanced beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games.

The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash.

The Indian duo will next face the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday

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