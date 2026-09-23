Asian Games: Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Tanvi Khanna Enter Round Of 16 In Squash

Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna entered the round of 16 in the squash competition of the Asian Games with comfortable wins in their respective singles match here on Wednesday.
Abhay, seeded second, lost just three points in his opening round men's singles match against Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya. He won 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.
Chotrani defeated Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-8, 11-3, 11-3 in his round of 32 match.
In the women's singles, Tanvi tamed Dami Kim of South Korea 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in her opening round.
India's highest ranked player at 17, Anahat Singh, begins her campaign with a round of 16 clash against Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Lynn on Thursday.
The winners in men's singles and women's singles will get a direct entry into the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028 when the sport makes its much awaited Olympic debut.