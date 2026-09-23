Asian Games: Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Tanvi Khanna Enter Round Of 16 In Squash

P
PTI
Published at:

The winners in men's singles and women's singles will get a direct entry into the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028

image Prefer on Google
Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh in action in Asian Games 2026
Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh in action in Asian Games 2026 Photo: SAI Media / X

Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna entered the round of 16 in the squash competition of the Asian Games with comfortable wins in their respective singles match here on Wednesday.

Abhay, seeded second, lost just three points in his opening round men's singles match against Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya. He won 11-1, 11-0, 11-2.

Chotrani defeated Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-8, 11-3, 11-3 in his round of 32 match.

Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. - Dita Alangkara/AP Photo
Asian Games Highlights, Day 5: Mirabai Ends Wait With Silver; Jay Meena, Skeet Teams, Men's Badminton Side Add Bronzes

By Minal Tomar

In the women's singles, Tanvi tamed Dami Kim of South Korea 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in her opening round.

India's highest ranked player at 17, Anahat Singh, begins her campaign with a round of 16 clash against Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Lynn on Thursday.

The winners in men's singles and women's singles will get a direct entry into the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028 when the sport makes its much awaited Olympic debut.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories