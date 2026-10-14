IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bring Back T. Natarajan, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals

T. Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad after a player trade with Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of INR 5 crore
Delhi Capitals acquire leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who joins the franchise at his existing fee of INR 40 lakh
Natarajan claimed 19 wickets for SRH in IPL 2024, while Ansari has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearance
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have completed a player trade involving T. Natarajan and Zeeshan Ansari, with the experienced left-arm pacer returning to his former franchise and the young leg-spinner moving to the Delhi-based side.
The deal brings Natarajan back to the team where he enjoyed some of the best years of his Indian Premier League career, while DC will look to strengthen their spin-bowling options with Ansari's arrival.
T. Natarajan Returns to SRH at Revised Fee
Natarajan represented SRH for five seasons between 2020 and 2024, establishing himself as a dependable Indian fast bowler with his accurate yorkers and ability to deliver under pressure. His standout campaign came in IPL 2024, when he claimed 19 wickets, finishing as the franchise's leading wicket-taker and playing an important role in SRH's run to the final.
Delhi Capitals acquired the Tamil Nadu pacer for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Under the latest trade agreement, however, Natarajan will return to SRH at a revised fee of INR 5 crore.
His familiarity with the franchise and experience in the death overs could prove valuable for SRH as they look to build a balanced bowling attack for the upcoming season. Natarajan's ability to execute yorkers consistently has made him a useful option in high-pressure T20 situations.
Zeeshan Ansari Joins Delhi Capitals for INR 40 Lakh
Ansari will move to DC after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The leg-spinner made an immediate impression on his IPL debut against Delhi, claiming three wickets for 42 runs and dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul.
The 26-year-old has collected six wickets in 10 IPL appearances. Although his numbers suggest room for improvement, his debut performance demonstrated his ability to trouble established batters. He will join Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of INR 40 lakh.
Ansari's arrival gives DC another spin option as they look to strengthen their bowling resources. His leg-spin could provide variety alongside the franchise's existing bowling options, while the move offers him an opportunity to develop further in a new environment.