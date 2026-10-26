Will Michael Carrick Join Manchester United’s Coaching Merry-Go-Round? Here's Red Devil's Long List Of Sacked Managers

The harder question is what happens next. Seven managers have been and gone since 2013, and the same issues keep surfacing: a muddled recruitment strategy, a boardroom that changes its mind, and an expectation that a new man can fix it in months. Sacking Carrick may well be the right call on the pitch. But if the club replaces him without fixing the structure around him, the next name on this list will be there for the same reasons.