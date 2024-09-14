New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins

New United States boss Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his ambition to win the World Cup with the co-hosts in two years' time and is excited by the opportunity. (More Football News)
Pochettino was named the manager of the USA on Tuesday in his first role since parting company with Chelsea in May.
The Argentine, who previously enjoyed a successful five-year spell in charge of Tottenham, leading them to a Champions League final, oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish in his only season at Stamford Bridge.
And with the USA acting as hosts alongside Canada and Mexico for football's most prestigious tournament in 2026, Pochettino believes his players should harbour ambitions of winning the entire event.
"We need to believe in big things that we can win, not only a game but the World Cup," Pochettino said.
"If we don’t, the journey will be difficult. We have to think big. That is the only way to put your talent in the service of the team. It is a massive challenge."
The USA women's team won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and claimed Olympic gold this summer in Emma Hayes' first tournament as manager.
Pochettino, who knows Hayes from the period in which they both managed Chelsea's senior teams, reserved special praise for her, while also wanting his players to be inspired by how successful the women's team had become in recent times.
"In Emma, we have the best coach in the world," said Pochettino.
"The women's team has won everything. We need to match them. They need to be our inspiration, not only with results but in the way they create the philosophy to defend the country, the badge and the culture.
"We want to create something special."
Pochettino's first game in charge will be a friendly versus Panama at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 12.