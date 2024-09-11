Pochettino: Marsch Optimistic New USA Boss Will Have 'Positive Impact'

Jesse Marsch is optimistic Mauricio Pochettino will make a "positive impact" following his appointment as the United States' new head coach. (More Football News)
Pochettino was announced on Tuesday as the Stars and Stripes' successor to Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed following a disappointing group-stage exit at this year's Copa America.
The Argentine has agreed to lead the USA into the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with neighbours Canada and Mexico.
Canada boss Marsch was twice linked with taking over the reins of his native nation, but revealed he was not interested in the role "unless there's a big shift in the organisation".
Nevertheless, he feels former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea head coach Pochettino is undoubtedly the right man to take the country forward.
"I think Pochettino is a good coach. One of his best things is that he's pretty malleable," Marsch said on the latest episode of Call It What You Want.
"He really is pragmatic and tries to get the best out of his teams. He's not married to one system, which you can argue that's good and bad.
"But I think that his focus will be about how to get the best out of his best players, which he had to do at PSG, he had to do at Tottenham, he had to do at Chelsea. And typically, that's been one of the things that he's done well.
"He's gotten really good performances out of his best players and that's helped his team win matches.
"It's yet to be known how it will all turn out, but I would be optimistic that he would be able to have a positive impact on the team and on the sport in the country."
Pochettino's first game in charge will be a friendly versus Panama at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 12, before the United States face Mexico three days later.