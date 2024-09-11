Football

Pochettino: Marsch Optimistic New USA Boss Will Have 'Positive Impact'

Jesse Marsch is optimistic Mauricio Pochettino will make a "positive impact" following his appointment as the United States' new head coach

Pochettino-USA
Jesse Marsch believes Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the new United States head coach will be a success
info_icon

Jesse Marsch is optimistic Mauricio Pochettino will make a "positive impact" following his appointment as the United States' new head coach. (More Football News)

Pochettino was announced on Tuesday as the Stars and Stripes' successor to Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed following a disappointing group-stage exit at this year's Copa America.

The Argentine has agreed to lead the USA into the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with neighbours Canada and Mexico.

Canada boss Marsch was twice linked with taking over the reins of his native nation, but revealed he was not interested in the role "unless there's a big shift in the organisation".

Nevertheless, he feels former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea head coach Pochettino is undoubtedly the right man to take the country forward.

"I think Pochettino is a good coach. One of his best things is that he's pretty malleable," Marsch said on the latest episode of Call It What You Want.

"He really is pragmatic and tries to get the best out of his teams. He's not married to one system, which you can argue that's good and bad.

"But I think that his focus will be about how to get the best out of his best players, which he had to do at PSG, he had to do at Tottenham, he had to do at Chelsea. And typically, that's been one of the things that he's done well.

"He's gotten really good performances out of his best players and that's helped his team win matches.

"It's yet to be known how it will all turn out, but I would be optimistic that he would be able to have a positive impact on the team and on the sport in the country."

Pochettino's first game in charge will be a friendly versus Panama at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 12, before the United States face Mexico three days later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
  2. Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Fixtures Announced: Check Format, Match Details
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Suggests Lahore as India's Tournament Base
  4. ODI World Cup Created Economic Impact Of 1.39 Billion US Dollars In India: ICC
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Women's Super League: Taylor Urges Man City To Channel Disappointment Into Title Race
  3. Premier League: You Cannot Rebuild Man Utd Without Knowledge, Says Ronaldo
  4. Subroto Cup 2024: Manipur's TG English School Lifts Junior Boys Title
  5. Nations League: Kane Not Setting Limits On England Achievements After Milestone Appearance
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics