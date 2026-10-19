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Leeds Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Calvert-Lewin Equaliser Extends Red Devils’ Winless Run

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Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road, extending their winless run to six matches across all competitions. Bryan Mbeumo put Michael Carrick’s side ahead in the 35th minute, converting Youri Tielemans’ low cross, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised six minutes into the second half after Leeds capitalised on a corner. Both sides created opportunities to find a winner, with United goalkeeper Senne Lammens denying Anton Stach late on, as Leeds extended their unbeaten home league run while United missed another chance to secure a much-needed victory.

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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Tarik Muharemovic
Leeds United's Tarik Muharemovic, left, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, third right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Amad Diallo
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, and Leeds United's Gabriel Gudmundsson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Anton Stach
Leeds United's Anton Stach, left, and Manchester United's Carlos Baleba battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, right, and Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP
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Leeds Vs Manchester United Premier League soccer highlights-Jason Wilcox
Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox, center, and chief executive officer Omar Berrada, center right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Photo: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP

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