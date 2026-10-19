Leeds Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Calvert-Lewin Equaliser Extends Red Devils’ Winless Run

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 October 2026 2:40 pm

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road, extending their winless run to six matches across all competitions. Bryan Mbeumo put Michael Carrick’s side ahead in the 35th minute, converting Youri Tielemans’ low cross, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised six minutes into the second half after Leeds capitalised on a corner. Both sides created opportunities to find a winner, with United goalkeeper Senne Lammens denying Anton Stach late on, as Leeds extended their unbeaten home league run while United missed another chance to secure a much-needed victory.