Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur return on Saturday with both clubs already under pressure after poor starts to the Premier League season. United host Spurs at Old Trafford after the international break. The match carries extra weight for two sides that have badly underperformed.
Tottenham sit at the bottom of the table with just a couple of points from five matches. Their first league goals of the season came only when Aston Villa visited N17 before the break, but Spurs were 3-0 down before mounting a late surge.
United have not looked much better. The home side go into the game after an uneven opening stretch that has left Michael Carrick's team searching for momentum. Tottenham arrive needing results quickly after a summer reset that has yet to show on the pitch.
Roberto De Zerbi oversaw a major summer rebuild, with the club bringing in 10 new players for a record outlay.
That overhaul followed last season's alarming flirt with relegation. It raised expectations before this campaign, but Tottenham, like United, are still waiting for the investment to turn into consistent results.
There is, however, some encouragement in the numbers. The underlying data suggest De Zerbi may not be far from getting things to "click" even if the table does not yet reflect it.
United surged last season. No Premier League side collected more points after Carrick took charge on an interim basis.
That run in the second half of the campaign carried United back into the Champions League. Since Carrick got the job full time, though, the climb has stalled.
United are already out of the Carabao Cup. Their only league win so far is a 5-2 thrashing of newly promoted Ipswich Town.
The results before the break sharpened the concern. United lost the derby to a 10-man Manchester City. They then needed a late deflected goal from Matheus Cunha to rescue a point at Fulham, who were rooted to the foot of the table at the time.
All You Need To Know About Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Take Place?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
What Time Will the Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match Start?
The Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 10.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.