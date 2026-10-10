Manchester united vs tottenham hotspur live streaming premier league 2026 27 when where to watch on tv online

Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 10 October 2026 1:19 pm

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday after the international break, with both clubs under pressure from poor Premier League starts. Tottenham sit bottom with only a couple of points from five matches, while Michael Carrick’s United have also stalled, face fresh injury concerns, and begin a demanding run of five games in 18 days.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 10 October 2026 1:19 pm

Manchester United's Shea Lacey celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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