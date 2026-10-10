Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Chelsea return from a three-week international break as they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Xabi Alonso’s side stumbled to a torrid Friday night defeat at Brentford and now sit 10th after failing to win any of their previous three matches.
That loss exposed Chelsea’s problems again. Alonso’s depleted outfit were eventually bullied by the impressive Bees, having struggled to lay a glove on the hosts in a drab opening 45 minutes. Even after losing at Arsenal on Sept. 6, Chelsea were viewed as outsiders in the title race. Their recent slide has pushed them further off that pace.
Bournemouth arrive with their own concerns. Marco Rose’s side are one of just three winless teams through five games and went into the break on the back of a forgettable defeat to Liverpool, their former boss’s new side. Bournemouth changed managers in the close season when Rose replaced Iraola, but there doesn’t seem to be much concern on the south coast, where Europe should take priority this season.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their previous nine matches against Bournemouth, although five of them have been draws.
That run suggests a hard-fought contest rather than clear dominance. The corresponding fixture last season finished 2-2 after a back-and-forth game, and this meeting also looks finely balanced.
That is a major boost for Alonso. Caicedo has been Chelsea’s midfield lynchpin under the Spaniard, and Reece James is set to partner him in the middle. That pairing gives Chelsea more control across the pitch.
Bournemouth, by contrast, have lost a bit of dynamism after Alex Scott’s injury.
All You Need To Know About Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Chelsea and Bournemouth Take Place?
The Premier League match between Chelsea and Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England.
What Time Will the Chelsea and Bournemouth Premier League Match Start?
The Chelsea Vs Bournemouth Premier League match will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 10.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.