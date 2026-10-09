Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Arsenal return after the international break and host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to recover from a 3-0 defeat to Brighton, their first loss of the season
Leeds arrive unbeaten, having drawn with Crystal Palace and beaten Newcastle and Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign
Arsenal are back after the long international pause and host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon. They want an immediate response to their first loss of the campaign. Brighton handed them that defeat last time out, winning 3-0 at the Amex through goals from Pascal Groß, Charalampos Kostoulas and Chema Andrés.
Leeds kept their unbeaten start intact in their latest outing, drawing 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Daniel Farke has overseen two victories so far, beating Newcastle 4-1 and also winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.
Mikel Arteta has had plenty of time to reset after that unexpected defeat before regrouping with his returning players. He will be eager to get his side back on track in the league.
As is always the case, Arsenal did not come out of the international break unscathed with Christos Tzolis, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman all withdrawing from their respective sides.
While Tzolis and Havertz are unlikely to be available, Rice and Konsa's issues are not expected to be serious. That means they should start at the Emirates tomorrow, while Dowman could be in line for a spot on the bench provided he recovers in time.
Viktor Gyökeres will take Havertz's spot up front with Eberechi Eze filling in on the left wing. Both players have huge points to prove after uneventful starts to the season.
Leeds also suffered during the international break, but not to the extent of the Gunners, as Farke only has one withdrawal to deal with in Jean-Matteo Bahoya.
He and fellow summer signing Harry Wilson are both aiming to make their return from injury against Arsenal, but Daniel James, Mateo Joseph and Joe Rodon will remain on the sidelines.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to the England setup did not meet expectations as he played just 15 minutes for the Three Lions. He should still start at the Emirates with the aim of ending a nine-game goal drought against the North Londoners.
Arsenal know they need to bounce back from their defeat to Brighton if they are to keep their defence of the Premier League title alive in the early stages of the campaign. Beating Leeds will not be easy.
Arsenal won both meetings last season by clear margins. They beat Leeds 5-0 at home and followed that with a 4-0 success at Elland Road, but Arteta and his players will expect a tougher test this time after Leeds opened the campaign well.
While Leeds have impressed in their unbeaten streak during the opening five games, Arsenal are still the overwhelming favourites and should manage to take all three points at the Emirates on Saturday,
All You Need To Know About Arsenal Vs Leeds United Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Arsenal and Leeds United Take Place?
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, England.
What Time Will the Arsenal and Leeds United Premier League Match Start?
The Arsenal Vs Leeds United Premier League match will kick off at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 10.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.