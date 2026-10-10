Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Both Sides Managing Injury Problems Ahead Of Clash

Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Football Score, Premier League 2026-27: Check real-time updates of the CHE vs BOU Premier League 2026-27 match at the Stamford Bridge, London, England

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Welcome to the live coverage of the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League 2026-27 match. Chelsea return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge seeking to overcome a stuttering start to the campaign as they host an equally desperate Bournemouth side. The Blues sit 10th in the table, plagued by defensive vulnerabilities that have seen them concede a league-high 12 goals. However, their home form offers optimism, as they remain unbeaten across four competitive matches in front of their own fans this term under tactical guidance that has increasingly reflected the modern, possession-heavy philosophies championed by elite managers like Xabi Alonso. Bournemouth enter the clash still hunting for their first league win of the season after opening with three draws and two losses. Despite leading in four of those matches, Marco Rose’s side has stumbled out of the gate while balancing European commitments. Historically, this fixture has proven tight, with their last three encounters ending in draws. Both defenses have shown major cracks recently, making this high-stakes encounter a crucial opportunity for either side to kick-start their season.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2026, 06:49:20 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Araujo And Kluivert Managing Injury Problems Bournemouth also have problems to manage. Julian Araujo has a thigh issue and Justin Kluivert has a muscle problem. Veljko Milosavljevic is dealing with a quad issue and Amine Adli has a calf issue, leaving Rose with decisions to make before the trip to London.

10 Oct 2026, 06:36:42 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Palmer And Pedro Uncertain Cole Palmer will be checked after missing the recent international break. Joao Pedro may also miss out after sitting out the September-October international break with Brazil because of a knee issue. Alonso has already used both back-three and back-four setups at Chelsea, so this weekend is expected to showcase another variation.

10 Oct 2026, 06:27:45 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Palestra And Emegha Return To Training Chelsea could at least welcome back options. Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha have both been seen in training this week and may return in some capacity. Moises Caicedo and Reece James remain uncertain.

10 Oct 2026, 06:21:29 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: The Cherries Have Ten Match Winless Streak Their record in this fixture also shows the size of the task. Bournemouth are chasing a first Stamford Bridge victory dating back to December 2019 and are trying to end a 10-match winless streak against Chelsea. Still, half of those 10 matches finished level, three of their five defeats were narrow and their last two visits to Stamford Bridge both ended 2-2.

10 Oct 2026, 06:14:47 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Injuries Hurt The Cherries The injury list has not helped. Alex Scott has suffered a thigh injury and could be out until November. Eli Junior Kroupi is already absent for the 2025-26 season, leaving Bournemouth shorter on attacking options and energy.

10 Oct 2026, 06:09:45 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: The Cherries Are In 17th Place Bournemouth arrive with their own concerns. Rose’s team are 17th after a winless start in the Premier League, but their season has not been without positives. They took maximum points in their Europa League debut in mid-September and then beat Lincoln City 4-0 in the EFL Cup.

10 Oct 2026, 06:04:14 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Blues' Cup Comeback That cup comeback came after a 2-1 loss away to the reigning Premier League champions. Since losing to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Chelsea have not won in the league. The bigger problem is at the back — they have yet to keep any league opponent below two goals this season.

10 Oct 2026, 05:58:52 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Blues Look For Turnaround Chelsea started fast. They needed three goals to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage and four to get past Brighton & Hove Albion. They also overturned a 2-0 deficit against Leeds United in the EFL Cup and finished with a 6-3 win.

10 Oct 2026, 05:54:32 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: League Form Of Both Sides Chelsea’s recent record sums up the pressure. Their league form reads W-W-L-D-L, while Bournemouth’s stands at L-D-D-D-L. Saturday’s meeting gives both sides a chance to halt a poor domestic run.

10 Oct 2026, 05:51:24 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: Season Hit By Defensive Lapses The game matters for both clubs. Xabi Alonso’s side need to steady a season that began with goals but has since been hit by defensive lapses. Marco Rose’s side have shown some life outside the league, yet their winless Premier League start has left them close to the bottom.

10 Oct 2026, 05:47:58 pm IST Chelsea Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League 2026-27: The Cherries Waiting For First Win Of Season Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in gameweek six as both sides look for a lift. Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League table and want to end a three-match top-flight run without success. Bournemouth are 17th and still waiting for their first league win of the season.