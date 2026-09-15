India Vs West Indies 2026 ODI Schedule: Full List Of Matches, Dates, Venues And Timings

India will host West Indies for an eight-match white-ball series, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is
Shubman Gill will lead India, with KL Rahul in contention for the ODI vice-captaincy and Rishabh Pant potentially returning
The first ODI will be played on September 27 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
India will host West Indies for an eight-match white-ball series in September and October 2026, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour begins with the first ODI on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The match will start at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss at 1:30 PM. Shubman Gill will captain India, while regular ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the series due to his Asian Games commitments.
The BCCI selection committee will meet on September 16 to finalise India's squads and could also appoint a new ODI vice-captain. According to PTI, KL Rahul is among the candidates for the role.
Rahul has played 98 ODIs, scoring 3,412 runs at an average of 49.44, and needs two more appearances to complete 100 matches.
Ishan Kishan is also expected to be unavailable due to the Asian Games, leaving Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in contention for the second wicketkeeper's spot. Pant has scored 871 runs in 31 ODIs, including one century and five fifties.
Ruturaj Gaikwad could return to the ODI squad as a replacement for Iyer, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav are among the pace options.
West Indies will be led by Shai Hope. The visitors are preparing for the 2027 World Cup Qualifier after failing to secure direct qualification. They can take confidence from their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where they were the first team to reach the Super Eight stage.
India will start as favourites on home soil, but West Indies will be keen to make the series opener competitive.
India vs West Indies ODI Schedule 2026
India vs West Indies — 1st ODI: September 27, 2026, 2:00 PM IST — Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs West Indies — 2nd ODI: September 30, 2026, 2:00 PM IST — Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati
India vs West Indies — 3rd ODI: October 3, 2026, 2:00 PM IST — Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is, with the West Indies tour of India scheduled to conclude on October 16, 2026.