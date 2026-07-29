Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Donate to Assam's Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

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The celebrity couple backs relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, where thousands of families remain affected and widespread damage has been reported across seven districts

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Donate to Assams Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Donate to Assam's Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have extended their support to Assam by donating to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The contribution will help support relief and rehabilitation efforts for scores of families affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. Khurrana also serves as the UNICEF India National Ambassador, consistently advocating for the rights, education and well-being of the children.

The floods in Assam started on July 19 and have resulted in severe destruction. According to the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 75. The seven districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages.

A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, while damage to various infrastructure like houses, cow sheds, and schools was also reported from across the flood-hit districts.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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