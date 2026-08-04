Siddharth Says He Doesn't Need Permission To Speak As He Opens Up About Hindi Films

Siddharth said meaningful Hindi films have remained scarce despite Rang De Basanti acclaim.
Promoting Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth defended speaking freely without seeking anyone's permission.
Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar premieres August 7 with Siddharth leading an ensemble cast.
Siddharth has opened up about his career choices and why audiences have rarely seen him in Hindi cinema despite his acclaimed performance in Rang De Basanti. While promoting his upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, the actor told Showsha that he simply is not offered the kind of Hindi films he wants to do. He also addressed whether his outspoken views have affected his career, saying he has never needed anyone's permission to speak.
Siddharth says meaningful Hindi films are rare
Speaking to Showsha, Siddharth explained that actors can only decide between projects that come their way. It was said by the actor that he could only accept or reject films that were offered to him.
When asked if enough Hindi films were coming his way, it was stated by Siddharth that they were "absolutely not" the kind of projects he wished to do. He added that he would rather wait years for a meaningful role than accept films simply to remain visible.
Reflecting on his hindi cinema career, Siddharth pointed to the gap between Rang De Basanti and Operation Safed Sagar. It was said by the actor that being cast as Bhagat Singh two decades ago and now portraying Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja felt like proof that the right roles eventually find him. He added that he would happily wait ten years for a project that truly excites him instead of chasing quantity.
'I don't need anyone's permission to speak'
During the same interview, Siddharth was asked whether speaking openly on social and political issues had cost him opportunities. Rather than answering directly, it was said by the actor that the Indian media itself was better placed to answer that question.
He further stated that permission had never been sought before expressing his opinions and that none would be required to continue doing so.
Siddharth also noted that he continues to work every year across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other industries. He said he values time with his family and believes meaningful work can come from any language.
Operation Safed Sagar, directed by Oni Sen, premieres on Netflix on August 7, 2026. The limited series stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja alongside Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.