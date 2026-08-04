Siddharth Says He Doesn't Need Permission To Speak As He Opens Up About Hindi Films

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Published at:

Responding to questions about whether speaking out had affected his career, the actor said he never needed anyone's permission to express his views.

Siddharth
Siddharth On His Career choices Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Siddharth said meaningful Hindi films have remained scarce despite Rang De Basanti acclaim.

  • Promoting Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth defended speaking freely without seeking anyone's permission.

  • Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar premieres August 7 with Siddharth leading an ensemble cast.

Siddharth has opened up about his career choices and why audiences have rarely seen him in Hindi cinema despite his acclaimed performance in Rang De Basanti. While promoting his upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, the actor told Showsha that he simply is not offered the kind of Hindi films he wants to do. He also addressed whether his outspoken views have affected his career, saying he has never needed anyone's permission to speak.

Siddharth says meaningful Hindi films are rare

Speaking to Showsha, Siddharth explained that actors can only decide between projects that come their way. It was said by the actor that he could only accept or reject films that were offered to him.

When asked if enough Hindi films were coming his way, it was stated by Siddharth that they were "absolutely not" the kind of projects he wished to do. He added that he would rather wait years for a meaningful role than accept films simply to remain visible.

A still from Rang De Basanti - IMDb
Rang De Basanti At 20 | When Bollywood Chose Patriotism Over Jingoism

By Aishani Biswas

Related Content
Siddharth cries at Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch event - Instagram
Rang De Basanti Viral Scene Trends - Instagram
James Gray - Locarno
72nd National Awards winners - null

Reflecting on his hindi cinema career, Siddharth pointed to the gap between Rang De Basanti and Operation Safed Sagar. It was said by the actor that being cast as Bhagat Singh two decades ago and now portraying Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja felt like proof that the right roles eventually find him. He added that he would happily wait ten years for a project that truly excites him instead of chasing quantity.

'I don't need anyone's permission to speak'

During the same interview, Siddharth was asked whether speaking openly on social and political issues had cost him opportunities. Rather than answering directly, it was said by the actor that the Indian media itself was better placed to answer that question.

He further stated that permission had never been sought before expressing his opinions and that none would be required to continue doing so.

Siddharth also noted that he continues to work every year across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other industries. He said he values time with his family and believes meaningful work can come from any language.

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
New OTT Releases & Movies This Week August 3–9 | Full Watchlist

By Aishani Biswas

Operation Safed Sagar, directed by Oni Sen, premieres on Netflix on August 7, 2026. The limited series stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja alongside Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories