Parliament Prorogation Delay: Congress Says Govt Lacks Numbers For Delimitation Bills

Congress questions the 27-day delay in proroguing Parliament after the Monsoon session was adjourned sine die on August 13.
Jairam Ramesh alleges the government is short of a two-thirds majority needed to pass Constitution amendment bills involving delimitation.
The April delimitation bill secured 298 votes against 230, falling short of the 352 votes required for a two-thirds majority.
The Congress on Wednesday questioned the delay in proroguing Parliament's Monsoon session, alleging that the government was trying to cobble together the two-thirds majority needed to pass Constitution amendment bills involving delimitation.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on August 13, but Parliament had not been prorogued even after 27 days. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government was still short of the numbers needed for a two-thirds majority and alleged that it was trying to break up parties to reach the required figure.
"There is definitely something fishy going on. The government has been aspiring and aiming for a super-tainted two-thirds majority, but they still lack the figures and are far from achieving that goal. They are breaking up parties, but they won't succeed in getting the super-tainted two-thirds majority to get the delimitation bills passed," Ramesh told PTI.
Congress Points To Delay In Prorogation
Ramesh said Parliament is normally prorogued three to four days after both Houses are adjourned sine die. He pointed to 2015, when the gap was 28 days, and said the current delay was close to surpassing that record.
Ramesh also questioned the government's intention and wondered whether a conspiracy was being hatched, according to PTI.
The Congress's allegation comes against the backdrop of the government's earlier failure to secure the required numbers for a Constitution amendment involving delimitation. During the Budget session on April 17, a Constitution amendment bill concerning delimitation for implementing women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was defeated in the Lower House.
Bill Fell Short Of Two-Thirds Majority
A total of 528 MPs voted on the bill, with 298 supporting it and 230 opposing it. The legislation required 352 votes, or a two-thirds majority, to pass.
Ramesh said the government would not succeed in securing the "super-tainted" two-thirds majority needed to get the delimitation bills passed, PTI reported.