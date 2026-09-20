SIR Row: Congress Calls Voter Deletions ‘Shah Instigated Removal’, Flags 7.8 Cr Names

As per Ramesh, based on data from 12 states and two UTs, 6.18 crore of the 36.06 crore voters covered in the ongoing phase had had their names deleted. “The deletion rate works out to over 17% 2. An additional 5.43 crore voters have been issued notices demanding additional documentation to have their names retained on the electoral roll. The risk of deletion rate works to another 15%. This is an unusually high proportion that reflects structural flaws in the entire SIR process,” Ramesh said.