Why Is Amnesty International Facing Questions Over Its Impartiality?

Amnesty International UK withdrew a controversial report after criticism that it wrongly labelled gender-critical organisations as "anti-rights" groups
The organisation referred itself to the Charity Commission and launched an internal review over the publication process
Amnesty has also faced internal disputes over its Gaza genocide report, leading to the suspension of its Israeli branch
Amnesty International UK took the unusual step of referring itself to the Charity Commission for England and Wales on Thursday, after withdrawing a briefing that described more than 100 organisations as part of an "anti-rights movement", including Beira's Place, the women-only sexual violence support centre founded by JK Rowling.
The self-referral followed mounting criticism that the report wrongly portrayed organisations advocating sex-based rights as opponents of human rights, as reported by The Guardian.
The episode is the latest in a series of controversies that have tested Amnesty's reputation for independence. From disputes over its reporting on Ukraine to the suspension of its own Israeli branch following disagreements over its Gaza genocide report, the organisation has repeatedly found itself defending not only its findings but also the processes behind them.
The UK Report That Triggered A Backlash
The controversy centred on a 22-page briefing titled A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK. It identified 51 "gender-critical" organisations as groups that, according to the document, "visibly oppose the rights" of LGBT+ people by advocating sex-based rights, single-sex spaces and biological definitions of sex under the Equality Act.
Among those listed was Beira's Place, the Edinburgh-based support centre established by JK Rowling in 2022 for female survivors of sexual violence. The service does not admit transgender women, a policy it says addresses an unmet need for single-sex support.
Its chief executive, Lesley Johnston, called Amnesty's characterisation "deeply offensive", arguing that the organisation had wrongly equated support for single-sex services with opposition to human rights.
The backlash quickly spread beyond Beira's Place. Rowling publicly condemned the report and said organisations named in it could seek assistance from the JK Rowling Women's Fund if they wished to pursue legal action. Lawyers acting for Beira's Place demanded a prominent public apology, the permanent withdrawal of the report and an independent external review into how it had been produced.
Campaign group For Women Scotland, which successfully challenged Scottish government guidance on sex definitions before the UK Supreme Court, argued the designation suggested Amnesty no longer regarded women as entitled to legal protections based on biological sex. The Gay Men's Network also demanded an apology, while actor John Cleese announced he was renouncing "the mob who have taken over Amnesty."
Amnesty's Response
Facing mounting criticism, Amnesty UK withdrew the briefing and acknowledged that it had been published without completing the organisation's established internal review procedures, according to state media.
The organisation said it remained committed to defending the rights of both women and transgender people and stressed that no community should be unfairly targeted. It also announced an internal review into how the document came to be published.
For many critics, however, the controversy extended beyond procedural failures. The central question, they argued, was not simply how the report reached Amnesty's website, but why it had been drafted in that form in the first place.
The Israeli Branch Suspension
The UK dispute follows another high-profile internal conflict that raised questions about Amnesty's approach to dissent within its own organisation.
In January 2025, Amnesty International suspended its Israeli branch for two years, accusing it of "endemic anti-Palestinian racism" and conduct that undermined the organisation's human rights mission.
The dispute stemmed from Amnesty's December 2024 report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Amnesty Israel publicly rejected that legal conclusion, stating that while the scale of death and destruction in Gaza was catastrophic and could amount to crimes against humanity, it did not believe the available evidence met the legal threshold for genocide. The branch also said it had not participated in researching, funding or drafting the report.
In a letter to members, Amnesty International's interim international chair, Tiumalu Lauvale Peter Fa'afiu, argued that the Israeli branch's public position had undermined the organisation's findings and damaged its credibility and operational coherence.
The disagreement also exposed divisions within Amnesty itself. Jewish staff members accused the organisation of allowing advocacy goals to influence its analysis and of minimising the impact of Hamas' October 7 attacks. They said attempts to raise concerns internally had been ignored. Four of Amnesty Israel's nine board members subsequently resigned.
The Ukraine Report
Questions over Amnesty's methodology first gained international prominence in August 2022, when it published a report accusing Ukrainian forces of endangering civilians by operating from residential areas, schools and hospitals.
Although the report acknowledged Russia's unlawful invasion and attacks on civilians, its publication prompted fierce criticism after Moscow cited it as evidence supporting its own conduct in the war.
The head of Amnesty's Ukraine office resigned, saying the organisation had failed to adequately consult its local team. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Amnesty of attempting to "amnesty the terrorist state" by shifting responsibility from Russia to Ukraine.
An independent review commissioned by Amnesty later concluded that the report's principal factual findings were broadly supported by available evidence. However, it also found that several legal conclusions were insufficiently substantiated and that parts of the report used ambiguous language that could be interpreted as assigning equal responsibility to Ukraine and Russia for civilian deaths. The review further criticised Amnesty for failing to sufficiently incorporate the perspectives of its Ukrainian office.
The findings highlighted concerns that resurfaced during the Israeli branch dispute, namely whether the organisation's central leadership had adequately considered the views of regional offices before publishing contentious reports.
What Amnesty Says It Stands For
Founded in 1961, Amnesty International today describes itself as a global movement of more than 10 million supporters committed to defending human rights.
According to its own mission statement, the organisation is independent of governments, political ideologies, religions and economic interests. It says its work is underpinned by impartiality, independence and accuracy, and that it stands with victims of human rights violations regardless of where they occur or who is responsible.
Those principles are central to Amnesty's authority. Unlike governments or international courts, its influence depends largely on public confidence in the credibility and objectivity of its investigations.
The Credibility Question
Although the UK briefing, the Gaza dispute and the Ukraine report arose from very different circumstances, they have all prompted the same underlying question: whether Amnesty applies its own standards of impartiality consistently across different issues and regions.
In each case, the organisation has defended its commitment to human rights while acknowledging procedural shortcomings or commissioning internal reviews. Critics, however, argue that recurring disputes involving different national sections and sensitive geopolitical issues point to broader questions about Amnesty's internal governance and decision-making.
The Charity Commission's review will examine the circumstances surrounding the publication of the UK briefing. But the wider challenge facing Amnesty extends beyond a single report. For an organisation whose influence rests on the perceived independence of its work, maintaining public trust may ultimately prove as important as the findings of any individual investigation.