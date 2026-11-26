Amit Shah met five members of the Ramayana team in Delhi.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana.
Ramayana earned ₹982.45 crore in India net collections by Day 21.
According to PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the team of Ramayana: Part 1 on Thursday, November 26, and congratulated the makers on the film’s worldwide success. The meeting was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai.
Taking to X, Shah praised the team for bringing the values associated with Lord Ram to a new generation through cinema. “Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology,” he wrote.
Ramayana inches towards ₹1,000 crore India net
The meeting comes as Ramayana: Part 1 continues its theatrical run, with the film moving closer to the ₹1,000 crore mark in India net collections. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹9.50 crore on Day 21, taking its total India net collection to ₹982.45 crore. Its India gross collection stood at ₹1,173.50 crore.
The film also collected ₹6 crore overseas on its 21st day, taking its total overseas gross to ₹582 crore. This brought its worldwide gross collection to ₹1,755.50 crore. With these figures, the film is closing in on the ₹2,000 crore worldwide milestone.
On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiwari and Malhotra also visited Delhi’s historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, where the actor offered prayers and sought blessings following the film’s success.
Ramayana: Cast and film details
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film was released worldwide on November 5, 2026, and has drawn audiences in India and overseas.