Veruschka has passed away at 87.
The German supermodel was synonymous with a slew of iconic Vogue covers.
Veruschka also appeared in several films including Daniel Craig-starrer Casino Royale.
Veruschka, the pioneering German model, actress, and artist who reigned as one of the defining icons of 1960s fashion, has died at 87. Widely celebrated as one of the industry's original supermodels, she reshaped fashion photography and redefined traditional standards of beauty throughout her groundbreaking, inventive career.
German daily Bild and the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) confirmed her passing on November 25, 2026, citing sources close to her family. According to reports, she died in Berlin on November 24. She was reportedly at home, surrounded by friends and family. Her family has not disclosed the cause of death.
Veruschka's Early Life
Born into the aristocratic House of Lehndorff as Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort in Königsberg, East Prussia, Veruschka spent her early childhood on her family's Steinort estate. Her life took a disturbing turn at age five when her father was executed for his role in the failed July 20, 1944 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler, resulting in Veruschka and her remaining family members being interned in Nazi labor camps.
Veruschka's Fashion Breakout
Spotted by Italian photographer Ugo Mulas in 1959 while studying art in Florence, she initially faced an uphill battle breaking into the New York modeling scene. Though her striking stature and unconventional features made her stand out, it was her chameleon-like knack for slipping into different personas in front of the camera that ultimately won over the industry. A fateful encounter with iconic Vogue editor Diana Vreeland became the turning point, launching a trailblazing career that forever shaped the fashion world.
Touted As Highest-Paid Model Of Her Times
She graced upwards of 800 magazine covers, among them 13 for American Vogue in the span of a single decade, alongside countless editorial spreads. Her work regularly paired her with the era's most legendary lensmen, from Richard Avedon and Irving Penn to Helmut Newton. At the pinnacle of her career, she was widely cited as the highest-paid model globally, reportedly raking in as much as $10,000 per day.
Arguably her most defining act of self-invention was crafting the persona of Veruschka itself. Taking on the Russian-inflected diminutive of her given name, she deliberately wrapped herself in an air of mystery and ambiguous origins. Upon returning to New York in 1964, she encountered a fashion establishment far more accepting and enthused in welcoming her unconventional allure. She found an immediate creative ally in Vogue’s legendary editor-in-chief, Diana Vreeland.
Many of her most iconic portraits sprouted from her partnership with Italian photographer Franco Rubartelli, her collaborator both behind the lens and in her personal life. Chief among them was the unforgettable 1968 French Vogue shot featuring Veruschka in Yves Saint Laurent’s lace-up safari jacket, a single frame that immortalised the designer’s bold new vision of female power and sensuality.
Veruschka's Film Career
Beyond her memorable cameo playing herself in the 1966 cult classic Blow-Up, her screen credits spanned titles such as 1970’s Salome, Franc Roddam’s 1985 horror-romance The Bride, and the 2006 James Bond reboot Casino Royale.
In the latter, Veruschka notably sat as one of just two women competing at the high-stakes poker table alongside Daniel Craig’s 007, Le Chiffre, and Felix Leiter. Veruschka also appeared in other films including Carmelo Bene’s 1972 adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s Salomé, Ugo Tognazzi’s 1976 comedy Evil Thoughts.
Beyond the runway and the movies, Veruschka leveraged her fame for social advocacy. She joined 27 other women in a watershed 1971 Stern magazine campaign calling for abortion law reform in West Germany.
Return To Modelling
Although she retreated from the fashion world in the mid-1970s after a spat with the then Vogue editor to dedicate herself to fine art, Veruschka made a handful of show-stopping returns to modeling over the decades.
She notably walked the catwalk for Chanel in 1994 and later for Giles Deacon in 2011 at age 71, before fronting Acne Studios’ Resort 2018 lookbook.
Musing on her presence and influence, photographer Franco Rubartelli offered a poignant tribute, noting that figures like her never truly disappear or recede, instead staying on "in a picture, in a perfume, in a song, in a way of smiling."