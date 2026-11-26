Arguably her most defining act of self-invention was crafting the persona of Veruschka itself. Taking on the Russian-inflected diminutive of her given name, she deliberately wrapped herself in an air of mystery and ambiguous origins. Upon returning to New York in 1964, she encountered a fashion establishment far more accepting and enthused in welcoming her unconventional allure. She found an immediate creative ally in Vogue’s legendary editor-in-chief, Diana Vreeland.