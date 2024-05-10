‘Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial’ Trailer Review: Invokes Curiosity About Adolf Hitler’s Life, Times, Third Reich And World War II

According to 2018 research conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, two-thirds of millennials are unfamiliar with Auschwitz. For director Joe Berlinger, this discovery raised the question of whether Hitler and the Third Reich’s horrors during World War II are being forgotten.
On June 5, Netflix will premiere Joe Berlinger’s six-part docuseries ‘Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial’, which focuses on the Third Reich. The series examines Adolf Hitler’s rise and collapse through the lens of the Nuremberg trials and the firsthand testimony of American journalist William L. Shirer.
Joe Berlinger (‘Paradise Lost’, ‘The Ted Bundy Tapes’) is on year four of a multi-year contract with Netflix. The director introduces himself as a culturally and ethnically Jewish man who grew up in a very secular home. The Oscar nominee attributes his movie career to his obsession with German history.
The six-part Netflix series by Berlinger and Smuggler Entertainment attempts to educate audiences on the forgotten history of World War II by analysing the Third Reich’s genesis to its demise, as well as the devastation wreaked by Adolf Hitler along the way, as presented through the perspective of the Nuremberg Trials.
Do you know much about the history of the World War II? Are you aware of the Third Reich? Are you conscious of the impacts of the Nuremberg Trials? For those who are in the knowhow, this series will definitely be an addition to your knowledge. For the ones who don’t know, you will have to watch the docu-series in order to know more about the history of the world and how things came to be as it is today.
