Ramayana earns ₹17.50 crore on its third Tuesday, up 37.8%.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film takes India net total to ₹972.95 crore.
The sequel is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 theatrical release.
Ramayana: Part 1 has recorded a rise in its third Tuesday collection, taking its India net earnings closer to the ₹1,000 crore mark. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic earned ₹17.50 crore on Day 20, November 24, according to early estimates. The increase comes amid reduced ticket prices at several cinemas.
According to Sacnilk The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹972.95 crore. Its Tuesday earnings were around 37.8% higher than Monday's ₹12.70 crore, giving the film a boost during its third week in theatres.
Ramayana box office collection Day 20: Language-wise figures
The Hindi version contributed the largest share, collecting ₹14.34 crore from 13,544 shows on Tuesday. The Kannada version earned ₹83 lakh across 445 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹58 lakh and ₹36 lakh from 571 and 425 shows, respectively.
The latest figures suggest that the film has regained some momentum after a decline in weekday collections. With its India net total at ₹972.95 crore, it needs a little over ₹27 crore to cross the ₹1,000 crore milestone.
What we know about Ramayana
Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.
The second instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028. Speaking to E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained that the team wanted more time to complete the sequel.
"So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves," he said.
With the first instalment approaching the ₹1,000 crore mark, attention will now turn to whether the film can sustain its renewed momentum through the remainder of its theatrical run.