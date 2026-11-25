"So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves," he said.