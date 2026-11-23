According to a press release from a section of Trisha Krishnan's fan base, supporters are urging the actor to shift into politics alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The group has established a forum called Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai, conferring upon her the title Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi to draw direct parallels to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In their statement, the members expressed faith that Krishnan will eventually join Vijay’s political movement to contribute to the state's development, an initiative that has also renewed focus on her reported role in an upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic.