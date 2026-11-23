Trisha Krishnan's fans have launched a forum.
The forum is calling for her to join politics.
The forum has also backed CM Vijay's adminstration.
According to a press release from a section of Trisha Krishnan's fan base, supporters are urging the actor to shift into politics alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The group has established a forum called Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai, conferring upon her the title Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi to draw direct parallels to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. In their statement, the members expressed faith that Krishnan will eventually join Vijay’s political movement to contribute to the state's development, an initiative that has also renewed focus on her reported role in an upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic.
According to the forum, the organization has bestowed the moniker Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi (Young Revolutionary Leader) upon Trisha, directly echoing the Puratchi Thalaivi (Revolutionary Leader) honorific famously held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
In its statement, the group declared that Trisha shares significant personality traits with the former AIADMK supremo, going so far as to label her "Jayalalithaa's descendant." The forum stressed that these perceived resemblances between the two figures were the primary impetus behind granting the actor the title.
In a press release, the group emphasised, "Through our public welfare work, we are confident that Trisha will embark on a political journey with Vijay as the Chief Minister. When the two of them travel together in politics, the development of Tamil Nadu will be better."
Trisha Fan Forum Endorses CM Vijay's Govt
According to the group's statement, the organization voiced its backing for the Vijay-led TVK administration while proposing that Trisha’s potential move into politics might usher in a style of governance reminiscent of J. Jayalalithaa’s tenure. The forum argued that individuals who are personally acquainted with the actor would easily identify the traits they link to the late Chief Minister.
Separately, reports have connected Trisha to an upcoming biographical film about late actor and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), titled Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. In October, actor J.M. Bashir, who is slated to play the titular role, stated that talks were ongoing with Trisha to cast her as Jayalalithaa, though no official confirmation regarding her involvement has been issued.